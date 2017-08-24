Eastern League

501.5
By The Associated Press August 24, 2017 9:01 pm 08/24/2017 09:01pm
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Eastern Division
W L Pct. GB
Trenton (Yankees) 85 43 .664
Binghamton (Mets) 76 51 .598
Reading (Phillies) 66 62 .516 19
Portland (Red Sox) 59 68 .465 25½
Hartford (Rockies) 58 70 .453 27
New Hampshire (Blue Jays) 52 76 .406 33
Western Division
W L Pct. GB
Altoona (Pirates) 69 60 .535
Bowie (Orioles) 67 62 .519 2
Akron (Indians) 63 65 .492
Erie (Tigers) 61 67 .477
Richmond (Giants) 56 72 .438 12½
Harrisburg (Nationals) 56 72 .438 12½

___

Thursday’s Games

Altoona 2, Bowie 1

Binghamton at Portland, 7 p.m.

Richmond at Trenton, 7 p.m.

Akron at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Binghamton at Portland, TBD

Binghamton at Portland, 5 p.m.

Bowie at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Richmond at Trenton, 7 p.m.

Akron at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Binghamton at Portland, 6 p.m.

Bowie at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Harrisburg at Reading, 6:35 p.m.

Richmond at Trenton, 7 p.m.

Akron at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

