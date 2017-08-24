Eastern League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Eastern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Trenton (Yankees)
|85
|43
|.664
|—
|Binghamton (Mets)
|76
|51
|.598
|8½
|Reading (Phillies)
|66
|62
|.516
|19
|Portland (Red Sox)
|59
|68
|.465
|25½
|Hartford (Rockies)
|58
|70
|.453
|27
|New Hampshire (Blue Jays)
|52
|76
|.406
|33
|Western Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Altoona (Pirates)
|69
|60
|.535
|—
|Bowie (Orioles)
|67
|62
|.519
|2
|Akron (Indians)
|63
|65
|.492
|5½
|Erie (Tigers)
|61
|67
|.477
|7½
|Richmond (Giants)
|56
|72
|.438
|12½
|Harrisburg (Nationals)
|56
|72
|.438
|12½
___
Altoona 2, Bowie 1
Binghamton at Portland, 7 p.m.
Richmond at Trenton, 7 p.m.
Akron at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Harrisburg at Reading, 7:05 p.m.
Hartford at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
Binghamton at Portland, TBD
Binghamton at Portland, 5 p.m.
Bowie at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Richmond at Trenton, 7 p.m.
Akron at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Harrisburg at Reading, 7:05 p.m.
Hartford at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
Binghamton at Portland, 6 p.m.
Bowie at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Harrisburg at Reading, 6:35 p.m.
Richmond at Trenton, 7 p.m.
Akron at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Hartford at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
