Eastern League

At A Glance All Times EDT Eastern Division W L Pct. GB Trenton (Yankees) 85 43 .664 — Binghamton (Mets) 76 51 .598 8½ Reading (Phillies) 66 62 .516 19 Portland (Red Sox) 59 68 .465 25½ Hartford (Rockies) 58 70 .453 27 New Hampshire (Blue Jays) 52 76 .406 33 Western Division W L Pct. GB Altoona (Pirates) 69 60 .535 — Bowie (Orioles) 67 62 .519 2 Akron (Indians) 63 65 .492 5½ Erie (Tigers) 61 67 .477 7½ Richmond (Giants) 56 72 .438 12½ Harrisburg (Nationals) 56 72 .438 12½

___

Thursday’s Games

Altoona 2, Bowie 1

Binghamton at Portland, 7 p.m.

Richmond at Trenton, 7 p.m.

Akron at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Binghamton at Portland, TBD

Binghamton at Portland, 5 p.m.

Bowie at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Richmond at Trenton, 7 p.m.

Akron at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Binghamton at Portland, 6 p.m.

Bowie at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Harrisburg at Reading, 6:35 p.m.

Richmond at Trenton, 7 p.m.

Akron at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.