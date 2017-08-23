Eastern League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Eastern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Trenton (Yankees)
|85
|43
|.664
|—
|Binghamton (Mets)
|76
|50
|.603
|8
|Reading (Phillies)
|66
|62
|.516
|19
|Portland (Red Sox)
|59
|68
|.465
|25½
|Hartford (Rockies)
|58
|70
|.453
|27
|New Hampshire (Blue Jays)
|51
|76
|.402
|33½
|Western Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Altoona (Pirates)
|68
|60
|.531
|—
|Bowie (Orioles)
|67
|61
|.523
|1
|Akron (Indians)
|63
|65
|.492
|5
|Erie (Tigers)
|60
|67
|.472
|7½
|Richmond (Giants)
|56
|71
|.441
|11½
|Harrisburg (Nationals)
|56
|72
|.438
|12
___
Harrisburg 6, Akron 3
Trenton 5, Portland 1
Binghamton 2, New Hampshire 1, 10 innings
Altoona 8, Hartford 4
Bowie 7, Reading 3
Richmond at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
New Hampshire at Binghamton, 8:42 p.m.
Bowie at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Binghamton at Portland, 7 p.m.
Richmond at Trenton, 7 p.m.
Akron at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Harrisburg at Reading, 7:05 p.m.
Hartford at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
Binghamton at Portland, TBD
Binghamton at Portland, 5 p.m.
Bowie at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Richmond at Trenton, 7 p.m.
Akron at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Harrisburg at Reading, 7:05 p.m.
Hartford at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.