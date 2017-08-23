Eastern League

501.5
By The Associated Press August 23, 2017 10:31 pm 08/23/2017 10:31pm
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Eastern Division
W L Pct. GB
Trenton (Yankees) 85 43 .664
Binghamton (Mets) 76 50 .603 8
Reading (Phillies) 66 62 .516 19
Portland (Red Sox) 59 68 .465 25½
Hartford (Rockies) 58 70 .453 27
New Hampshire (Blue Jays) 51 76 .402 33½
Western Division
W L Pct. GB
Altoona (Pirates) 68 60 .531
Bowie (Orioles) 67 61 .523 1
Akron (Indians) 63 65 .492 5
Erie (Tigers) 60 67 .472
Richmond (Giants) 56 71 .441 11½
Harrisburg (Nationals) 56 72 .438 12

___

Wednesday’s Games

Harrisburg 6, Akron 3

Trenton 5, Portland 1

Binghamton 2, New Hampshire 1, 10 innings

Altoona 8, Hartford 4

Bowie 7, Reading 3

Richmond at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Binghamton, 8:42 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Bowie at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Binghamton at Portland, 7 p.m.

Richmond at Trenton, 7 p.m.

Akron at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Binghamton at Portland, TBD

Binghamton at Portland, 5 p.m.

Bowie at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Richmond at Trenton, 7 p.m.

Akron at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

