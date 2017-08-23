Eastern League

501.5
By The Associated Press August 23, 2017 1:31 am 08/23/2017 01:31am
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Eastern Division
W L Pct. GB
Trenton (Yankees) 84 43 .661
Binghamton (Mets) 75 50 .600 8
Reading (Phillies) 66 61 .520 18
Portland (Red Sox) 59 67 .468 24½
Hartford (Rockies) 58 69 .457 26
New Hampshire (Blue Jays) 51 75 .405 32½
Western Division
W L Pct. GB
Altoona (Pirates) 67 60 .528
Bowie (Orioles) 66 61 .520 1
Akron (Indians) 63 64 .496 4
Erie (Tigers) 60 67 .472 7
Richmond (Giants) 56 71 .441 11
Harrisburg (Nationals) 55 72 .433 12

___

Tuesday’s Games

New Hampshire at Binghamton, ppd.

Trenton 8, Portland 0

Altoona 5, Hartford 4

Harrisburg 7, Akron 6

Reading 12, Bowie 9, 10 innings

Richmond 10, Erie 4

Wednesday’s Games

Harrisburg at Akron, 12:05 p.m.

Portland at Trenton, 2 p.m.

New Hampshire at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Altoona at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Reading at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.

Richmond at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Bowie at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Binghamton at Portland, 7 p.m.

Richmond at Trenton, 7 p.m.

Akron at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

