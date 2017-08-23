Eastern League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Eastern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Trenton (Yankees)
|84
|43
|.661
|—
|Binghamton (Mets)
|75
|50
|.600
|8
|Reading (Phillies)
|66
|61
|.520
|18
|Portland (Red Sox)
|59
|67
|.468
|24½
|Hartford (Rockies)
|58
|69
|.457
|26
|New Hampshire (Blue Jays)
|51
|75
|.405
|32½
|Western Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Altoona (Pirates)
|67
|60
|.528
|—
|Bowie (Orioles)
|66
|61
|.520
|1
|Akron (Indians)
|63
|64
|.496
|4
|Erie (Tigers)
|60
|67
|.472
|7
|Richmond (Giants)
|56
|71
|.441
|11
|Harrisburg (Nationals)
|55
|72
|.433
|12
___
New Hampshire at Binghamton, ppd.
Trenton 8, Portland 0
Altoona 5, Hartford 4
Harrisburg 7, Akron 6
Reading 12, Bowie 9, 10 innings
Richmond 10, Erie 4
Harrisburg at Akron, 12:05 p.m.
Portland at Trenton, 2 p.m.
New Hampshire at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Altoona at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
Reading at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.
Richmond at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Bowie at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Binghamton at Portland, 7 p.m.
Richmond at Trenton, 7 p.m.
Akron at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Harrisburg at Reading, 7:05 p.m.
Hartford at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
