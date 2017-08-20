Eastern League

501.5
By The Associated Press August 20, 2017 9:01 pm 08/20/2017 09:01pm
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Eastern Division
W L Pct. GB
Trenton (Yankees) 82 43 .656
Binghamton (Mets) 75 49 .605
Reading (Phillies) 64 61 .512 18
Portland (Red Sox) 59 65 .476 22½
Hartford (Rockies) 58 67 .464 24
New Hampshire (Blue Jays) 50 75 .400 32
Western Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowie (Orioles) 66 59 .528
Altoona (Pirates) 65 60 .520 1
Akron (Indians) 62 63 .496 4
Erie (Tigers) 60 65 .480 6
Richmond (Giants) 54 71 .432 12
Harrisburg (Nationals) 54 71 .432 12

___

Sunday’s Games

Binghamton 1, Portland 0

Richmond 3, Akron 2

Binghamton 4, Portland 3

Trenton 2, Harrisburg 0

Altoona 6, New Hampshire 5, 10 innings

Reading 6, Hartford 0

Bowie 6, Erie 5

Monday’s Games

New Hampshire at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Trenton, 7 p.m.

Altoona at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Reading at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.

Richmond at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

New Hampshire at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Trenton, 7 p.m.

Altoona at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Reading at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.

Richmond at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

