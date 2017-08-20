Eastern League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Eastern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Trenton (Yankees)
|82
|43
|.656
|—
|Binghamton (Mets)
|75
|49
|.605
|6½
|Reading (Phillies)
|64
|61
|.512
|18
|Portland (Red Sox)
|59
|65
|.476
|22½
|Hartford (Rockies)
|58
|67
|.464
|24
|New Hampshire (Blue Jays)
|50
|75
|.400
|32
|Western Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowie (Orioles)
|66
|59
|.528
|—
|Altoona (Pirates)
|65
|60
|.520
|1
|Akron (Indians)
|62
|63
|.496
|4
|Erie (Tigers)
|60
|65
|.480
|6
|Richmond (Giants)
|54
|71
|.432
|12
|Harrisburg (Nationals)
|54
|71
|.432
|12
___
Binghamton 1, Portland 0
Richmond 3, Akron 2
Binghamton 4, Portland 3
Trenton 2, Harrisburg 0
Altoona 6, New Hampshire 5, 10 innings
Reading 6, Hartford 0
Bowie 6, Erie 5
New Hampshire at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at Trenton, 7 p.m.
Altoona at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
Harrisburg at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
Reading at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.
Richmond at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
New Hampshire at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at Trenton, 7 p.m.
Altoona at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
Harrisburg at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
Reading at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.
Richmond at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
