Eastern League

At A Glance All Times EDT Eastern Division W L Pct. GB Trenton (Yankees) 80 43 .650 — Binghamton (Mets) 73 49 .598 6½ Reading (Phillies) 63 61 .508 17½ Portland (Red Sox) 59 63 .484 20½ Hartford (Rockies) 58 66 .468 22½ New Hampshire (Blue Jays) 49 73 .402 30½ Western Division W L Pct. GB Bowie (Orioles) 64 59 .520 — Altoona (Pirates) 63 59 .516 ½ Akron (Indians) 62 61 .504 2 Erie (Tigers) 60 63 .488 4 Harrisburg (Nationals) 54 69 .439 10 Richmond (Giants) 52 71 .423 12

___

Saturday’s Games

Altoona at New Hampshire, TBD

Portland at Binghamton, ppd.

Hartford 1, Reading 0

Richmond 9, Akron 7

Portland at Binghamton, 5:35 p.m.

Trenton at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.

Richmond 2, Akron 0

Altoona 7, New Hampshire 5

Erie at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Hartford 9, Reading 6

Sunday’s Games

Akron at Richmond, 12:05 p.m.

Portland at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.

Trenton at Harrisburg, 1:30 p.m.

Altoona at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.

Reading at Hartford, 1:35 p.m.

Erie at Bowie, 2:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

New Hampshire at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Trenton, 7 p.m.

Altoona at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Reading at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.

Richmond at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

