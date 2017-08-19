501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » Eastern League

Eastern League

By The Associated Press August 19, 2017 9:01 pm 08/19/2017 09:01pm
Share
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Eastern Division
W L Pct. GB
Trenton (Yankees) 80 43 .650
Binghamton (Mets) 73 49 .598
Reading (Phillies) 63 61 .508 17½
Portland (Red Sox) 59 63 .484 20½
Hartford (Rockies) 58 66 .468 22½
New Hampshire (Blue Jays) 49 73 .402 30½
Western Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowie (Orioles) 64 59 .520
Altoona (Pirates) 63 59 .516 ½
Akron (Indians) 62 61 .504 2
Erie (Tigers) 60 63 .488 4
Harrisburg (Nationals) 54 69 .439 10
Richmond (Giants) 52 71 .423 12

___

Saturday’s Games

Altoona at New Hampshire, TBD

Portland at Binghamton, ppd.

Hartford 1, Reading 0

Richmond 9, Akron 7

Portland at Binghamton, 5:35 p.m.

Trenton at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.

Richmond 2, Akron 0

Altoona 7, New Hampshire 5

Erie at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Hartford 9, Reading 6

Sunday’s Games

Akron at Richmond, 12:05 p.m.

Portland at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.

Trenton at Harrisburg, 1:30 p.m.

Altoona at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.

Reading at Hartford, 1:35 p.m.

Erie at Bowie, 2:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

New Hampshire at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Trenton, 7 p.m.

Altoona at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Reading at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.

Richmond at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

'Her name is ringing out now'

Hundreds of mourners packed into a downtown Charlottesville theater to remember Heather Heyer, killed during last weekend's protests. See photos of the memorial.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?