501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » Eastern League

Eastern League

By The Associated Press August 17, 2017 10:31 pm 08/17/2017 10:31pm
Share
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Eastern Division
W L Pct. GB
Trenton (Yankees) 80 42 .656
Binghamton (Mets) 71 49 .592 8
Reading (Phillies) 63 59 .516 17
Portland (Red Sox) 59 61 .492 20
Hartford (Rockies) 56 66 .459 24
New Hampshire (Blue Jays) 49 73 .402 31
Western Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowie (Orioles) 64 58 .525
Altoona (Pirates) 63 59 .516 1
Akron (Indians) 62 60 .508 2
Erie (Tigers) 59 63 .484 5
Harrisburg (Nationals) 53 69 .434 11
Richmond (Giants) 51 71 .418 13

___

Thursday’s Games

Portland 2, Altoona 0

Trenton 4, Akron 3

Harrisburg 5, Richmond 4

Bowie 3, Reading 0

New Hampshire 11, Hartford 5

Friday’s Games

Portland at Binghamton, TBD

Portland at Binghamton, 5:35 p.m.

Trenton at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

Akron at Richmond, 7:05 p.m.

Altoona at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Erie at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.

Reading at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Portland at Binghamton, TBD

Portland at Binghamton, 5:35 p.m.

Trenton at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.

Akron at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.

Erie at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Reading at Hartford, 6:35 p.m.

Altoona at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

'Her name is ringing out now'

Hundreds of mourners packed into a downtown Charlottesville theater to remember Heather Heyer, killed during last weekend's protests. See photos of the memorial.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?