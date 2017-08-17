Eastern League

At A Glance All Times EDT Eastern Division W L Pct. GB Trenton (Yankees) 80 42 .656 — Binghamton (Mets) 71 49 .592 8 Reading (Phillies) 63 59 .516 17 Portland (Red Sox) 59 61 .492 20 Hartford (Rockies) 56 66 .459 24 New Hampshire (Blue Jays) 49 73 .402 31 Western Division W L Pct. GB Bowie (Orioles) 64 58 .525 — Altoona (Pirates) 63 59 .516 1 Akron (Indians) 62 60 .508 2 Erie (Tigers) 59 63 .484 5 Harrisburg (Nationals) 53 69 .434 11 Richmond (Giants) 51 71 .418 13

Thursday’s Games

Portland 2, Altoona 0

Trenton 4, Akron 3

Harrisburg 5, Richmond 4

Bowie 3, Reading 0

New Hampshire 11, Hartford 5

Friday’s Games

Portland at Binghamton, TBD

Portland at Binghamton, 5:35 p.m.

Trenton at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

Akron at Richmond, 7:05 p.m.

Altoona at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Erie at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.

Reading at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Portland at Binghamton, TBD

Portland at Binghamton, 5:35 p.m.

Trenton at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.

Akron at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.

Erie at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Reading at Hartford, 6:35 p.m.

Altoona at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

