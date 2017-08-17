Eastern League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Eastern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Trenton (Yankees)
|79
|42
|.653
|—
|Binghamton (Mets)
|71
|49
|.592
|7½
|Reading (Phillies)
|63
|58
|.521
|16
|Portland (Red Sox)
|58
|61
|.487
|20
|Hartford (Rockies)
|56
|65
|.463
|23
|New Hampshire (Blue Jays)
|48
|73
|.397
|31
|Western Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Altoona (Pirates)
|63
|58
|.521
|—
|Bowie (Orioles)
|63
|58
|.521
|—
|Akron (Indians)
|62
|59
|.512
|1
|Erie (Tigers)
|59
|63
|.484
|4½
|Harrisburg (Nationals)
|52
|69
|.430
|11
|Richmond (Giants)
|51
|70
|.421
|12
___
Trenton 8, Akron 7
Portland 6, Altoona 1
Harrisburg 7, Richmond 4
Binghamton 14, Erie 5
Bowie 4, Reading 3
New Hampshire 6, Hartford 5
Altoona at Portland, 12 p.m.
Akron at Trenton, 7 p.m.
Richmond at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.
Bowie at Reading, 7:05 p.m.
Hartford at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
Portland at Binghamton, TBD
Portland at Binghamton, 5:35 p.m.
Trenton at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.
Akron at Richmond, 7:05 p.m.
Altoona at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
Erie at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.
Reading at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
