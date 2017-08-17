Eastern League

At A Glance All Times EDT Eastern Division W L Pct. GB Trenton (Yankees) 79 42 .653 — Binghamton (Mets) 71 49 .592 7½ Reading (Phillies) 63 58 .521 16 Portland (Red Sox) 58 61 .487 20 Hartford (Rockies) 56 65 .463 23 New Hampshire (Blue Jays) 48 73 .397 31 Western Division W L Pct. GB Altoona (Pirates) 63 58 .521 — Bowie (Orioles) 63 58 .521 — Akron (Indians) 62 59 .512 1 Erie (Tigers) 59 63 .484 4½ Harrisburg (Nationals) 52 69 .430 11 Richmond (Giants) 51 70 .421 12

___

Wednesday’s Games

Trenton 8, Akron 7

Portland 6, Altoona 1

Harrisburg 7, Richmond 4

Binghamton 14, Erie 5

Bowie 4, Reading 3

New Hampshire 6, Hartford 5

Thursday’s Games

Altoona at Portland, 12 p.m.

Akron at Trenton, 7 p.m.

Richmond at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

Bowie at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Portland at Binghamton, TBD

Portland at Binghamton, 5:35 p.m.

Trenton at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

Akron at Richmond, 7:05 p.m.

Altoona at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Erie at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.

Reading at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

