Eastern League

By The Associated Press August 16, 2017 9:01 pm 08/16/2017 09:01pm
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Eastern Division
W L Pct. GB
Trenton (Yankees) 79 42 .653
Binghamton (Mets) 70 49 .588 8
Reading (Phillies) 63 57 .525 15½
Portland (Red Sox) 58 61 .487 20
Hartford (Rockies) 56 64 .467 22½
New Hampshire (Blue Jays) 47 73 .392 31½
Western Division
W L Pct. GB
Altoona (Pirates) 63 58 .521
Bowie (Orioles) 62 58 .517 ½
Akron (Indians) 62 59 .512 1
Erie (Tigers) 59 62 .488 4
Richmond (Giants) 51 69 .425 11½
Harrisburg (Nationals) 51 69 .425 11½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Trenton 8, Akron 7

Portland 6, Altoona 1

Richmond at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Binghamton at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Bowie at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Altoona at Portland, 12 p.m.

Akron at Trenton, 7 p.m.

Richmond at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

Bowie at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Portland at Binghamton, TBD

Portland at Binghamton, 5:35 p.m.

Trenton at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

Akron at Richmond, 7:05 p.m.

Altoona at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Erie at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.

Reading at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

