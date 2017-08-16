Eastern League

At A Glance All Times EDT Eastern Division W L Pct. GB Trenton (Yankees) 79 42 .653 — Binghamton (Mets) 70 49 .588 8 Reading (Phillies) 63 57 .525 15½ Portland (Red Sox) 58 61 .487 20 Hartford (Rockies) 56 64 .467 22½ New Hampshire (Blue Jays) 47 73 .392 31½ Western Division W L Pct. GB Altoona (Pirates) 63 58 .521 — Bowie (Orioles) 62 58 .517 ½ Akron (Indians) 62 59 .512 1 Erie (Tigers) 59 62 .488 4 Richmond (Giants) 51 69 .425 11½ Harrisburg (Nationals) 51 69 .425 11½

Wednesday’s Games

Trenton 8, Akron 7

Portland 6, Altoona 1

Richmond at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Binghamton at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Bowie at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Altoona at Portland, 12 p.m.

Akron at Trenton, 7 p.m.

Richmond at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

Bowie at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Portland at Binghamton, TBD

Portland at Binghamton, 5:35 p.m.

Trenton at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

Akron at Richmond, 7:05 p.m.

Altoona at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Erie at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.

Reading at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

