Eastern League

|Eastern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Trenton (Yankees)
|79
|42
|.653
|—
|Binghamton (Mets)
|70
|49
|.588
|8
|Reading (Phillies)
|63
|57
|.525
|15½
|Portland (Red Sox)
|58
|61
|.487
|20
|Hartford (Rockies)
|56
|64
|.467
|22½
|New Hampshire (Blue Jays)
|47
|73
|.392
|31½
|Western Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Altoona (Pirates)
|63
|58
|.521
|—
|Bowie (Orioles)
|62
|58
|.517
|½
|Akron (Indians)
|62
|59
|.512
|1
|Erie (Tigers)
|59
|62
|.488
|4
|Richmond (Giants)
|51
|69
|.425
|11½
|Harrisburg (Nationals)
|51
|69
|.425
|11½
___
Trenton 8, Akron 7
Portland 6, Altoona 1
Richmond at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.
Binghamton at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Bowie at Reading, 7:05 p.m.
Hartford at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
Altoona at Portland, 12 p.m.
Akron at Trenton, 7 p.m.
Richmond at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.
Bowie at Reading, 7:05 p.m.
Hartford at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
Portland at Binghamton, TBD
Portland at Binghamton, 5:35 p.m.
Trenton at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.
Akron at Richmond, 7:05 p.m.
Altoona at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
Erie at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.
Reading at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
