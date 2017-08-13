Eastern League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Eastern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Trenton (Yankees)
|78
|41
|.655
|—
|Binghamton (Mets)
|68
|49
|.581
|9
|Reading (Phillies)
|62
|57
|.521
|16
|Portland (Red Sox)
|57
|60
|.487
|20
|Hartford (Rockies)
|55
|64
|.462
|23
|New Hampshire (Blue Jays)
|47
|72
|.395
|31
|Western Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Altoona (Pirates)
|62
|57
|.521
|—
|Bowie (Orioles)
|62
|57
|.521
|—
|Akron (Indians)
|61
|58
|.513
|1
|Erie (Tigers)
|59
|60
|.496
|3
|Richmond (Giants)
|51
|68
|.429
|11
|Harrisburg (Nationals)
|50
|69
|.420
|12
___
Richmond 3, Reading 0
Hartford 10, Harrisburg 9
Erie 14, New Hampshire 9
Akron 4, Binghamton 0
Bowie 8, Portland 6
Altoona 5, Trenton 4, 10 innings
Binghamton at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Richmond at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.
Akron at Trenton, 7 p.m.
Altoona at Portland, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Bowie at Reading, 7:05 p.m.
Hartford at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
