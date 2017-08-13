Eastern League

501.5
By The Associated Press August 13, 2017 10:01 pm 08/13/2017 10:01pm
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Eastern Division
W L Pct. GB
Trenton (Yankees) 78 41 .655
Binghamton (Mets) 68 49 .581 9
Reading (Phillies) 62 57 .521 16
Portland (Red Sox) 57 60 .487 20
Hartford (Rockies) 55 64 .462 23
New Hampshire (Blue Jays) 47 72 .395 31
Western Division
W L Pct. GB
Altoona (Pirates) 62 57 .521
Bowie (Orioles) 62 57 .521
Akron (Indians) 61 58 .513 1
Erie (Tigers) 59 60 .496 3
Richmond (Giants) 51 68 .429 11
Harrisburg (Nationals) 50 69 .420 12

___

Sunday’s Games

Richmond 3, Reading 0

Hartford 10, Harrisburg 9

Erie 14, New Hampshire 9

Akron 4, Binghamton 0

Bowie 8, Portland 6

Altoona 5, Trenton 4, 10 innings

Monday’s Games

Binghamton at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Richmond at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Akron at Trenton, 7 p.m.

Altoona at Portland, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Bowie at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

