Eastern League

At A Glance All Times EDT Eastern Division W L Pct. GB Trenton (Yankees) 78 41 .655 — Binghamton (Mets) 68 49 .581 9 Reading (Phillies) 62 57 .521 16 Portland (Red Sox) 57 60 .487 20 Hartford (Rockies) 55 64 .462 23 New Hampshire (Blue Jays) 47 72 .395 31 Western Division W L Pct. GB Altoona (Pirates) 62 57 .521 — Bowie (Orioles) 62 57 .521 — Akron (Indians) 61 58 .513 1 Erie (Tigers) 59 60 .496 3 Richmond (Giants) 51 68 .429 11 Harrisburg (Nationals) 50 69 .420 12

___

Sunday’s Games

Richmond 3, Reading 0

Hartford 10, Harrisburg 9

Erie 14, New Hampshire 9

Akron 4, Binghamton 0

Bowie 8, Portland 6

Altoona 5, Trenton 4, 10 innings

Monday’s Games

Binghamton at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Richmond at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Akron at Trenton, 7 p.m.

Altoona at Portland, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Bowie at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.