Eastern League

At A Glance All Times EDT Eastern Division W L Pct. GB Trenton (Yankees) 78 40 .661 — Binghamton (Mets) 68 48 .586 9 Reading (Phillies) 62 56 .525 16 Portland (Red Sox) 56 59 .487 20½ Hartford (Rockies) 54 64 .458 24 New Hampshire (Blue Jays) 47 71 .398 31 Western Division W L Pct. GB Bowie (Orioles) 61 56 .521 — Altoona (Pirates) 61 57 .517 ½ Akron (Indians) 60 58 .508 1½ Erie (Tigers) 58 60 .492 3½ Richmond (Giants) 50 68 .424 11½ Harrisburg (Nationals) 50 68 .424 11½

___

Saturday’s Games

Harrisburg 4, Hartford 2

Altoona 3, Trenton 2

Reading 8, Richmond 1

Harrisburg 3, Hartford 0

Portland at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Trenton 4, Altoona 0

Akron 1, Binghamton 0

Erie 11, New Hampshire 0

Reading 4, Richmond 2

Sunday’s Games

Reading at Richmond, 12:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at Hartford, 1:35 p.m.

New Hampshire at Erie, 1:35 p.m.

Binghamton at Akron, 2:05 p.m.

Portland at Bowie, 2:05 p.m.

Trenton at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Binghamton at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

