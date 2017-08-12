Eastern League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Eastern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Trenton (Yankees)
|78
|40
|.661
|—
|Binghamton (Mets)
|68
|48
|.586
|9
|Reading (Phillies)
|62
|56
|.525
|16
|Portland (Red Sox)
|56
|59
|.487
|20½
|Hartford (Rockies)
|54
|64
|.458
|24
|New Hampshire (Blue Jays)
|47
|71
|.398
|31
|Western Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowie (Orioles)
|61
|56
|.521
|—
|Altoona (Pirates)
|61
|57
|.517
|½
|Akron (Indians)
|60
|58
|.508
|1½
|Erie (Tigers)
|58
|60
|.492
|3½
|Richmond (Giants)
|50
|68
|.424
|11½
|Harrisburg (Nationals)
|50
|68
|.424
|11½
___
Harrisburg 4, Hartford 2
Altoona 3, Trenton 2
Reading 8, Richmond 1
Harrisburg 3, Hartford 0
Portland at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Trenton 4, Altoona 0
Akron 1, Binghamton 0
Erie 11, New Hampshire 0
Reading 4, Richmond 2
Reading at Richmond, 12:05 p.m.
Harrisburg at Hartford, 1:35 p.m.
New Hampshire at Erie, 1:35 p.m.
Binghamton at Akron, 2:05 p.m.
Portland at Bowie, 2:05 p.m.
Trenton at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Binghamton at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.