501.5
Eastern League

By The Associated Press August 12, 2017 9:01 pm 08/12/2017 09:01pm
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Eastern Division
W L Pct. GB
Trenton (Yankees) 77 40 .658
Binghamton (Mets) 68 47 .591 8
Reading (Phillies) 61 56 .521 16
Portland (Red Sox) 56 59 .487 20
Hartford (Rockies) 54 63 .462 23
New Hampshire (Blue Jays) 47 70 .402 30
Western Division
W L Pct. GB
Altoona (Pirates) 61 56 .521
Bowie (Orioles) 61 56 .521
Akron (Indians) 59 58 .504 2
Erie (Tigers) 57 60 .487 4
Richmond (Giants) 50 67 .427 11
Harrisburg (Nationals) 49 68 .419 12

___

Saturday’s Games

Harrisburg 4, Hartford 2

Altoona 3, Trenton 2

Reading 8, Richmond 1

Harrisburg at Hartford, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Trenton 4, Altoona 0

Binghamton at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Reading at Richmond, 8:03 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Reading at Richmond, 12:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at Hartford, 1:35 p.m.

New Hampshire at Erie, 1:35 p.m.

Binghamton at Akron, 2:05 p.m.

Portland at Bowie, 2:05 p.m.

Trenton at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Binghamton at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

