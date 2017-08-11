Eastern League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Eastern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Trenton (Yankees)
|76
|39
|.661
|—
|Binghamton (Mets)
|68
|46
|.596
|7½
|Reading (Phillies)
|60
|55
|.522
|16
|Portland (Red Sox)
|56
|58
|.491
|19½
|Hartford (Rockies)
|53
|62
|.461
|23
|New Hampshire (Blue Jays)
|47
|69
|.405
|29½
|Western Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Altoona (Pirates)
|60
|55
|.522
|—
|Bowie (Orioles)
|60
|56
|.517
|½
|Akron (Indians)
|58
|58
|.500
|2½
|Erie (Tigers)
|56
|60
|.483
|4½
|Richmond (Giants)
|49
|66
|.426
|11
|Harrisburg (Nationals)
|48
|67
|.417
|12
___
Binghamton 6, Akron 1
Trenton at Altoona, 7 p.m.
Harrisburg at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
New Hampshire at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Portland at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.
Reading at Richmond, 7:05 p.m.
Binghamton at Akron, 8:17 p.m.
Trenton at Altoona, TBD
Reading at Richmond, TBD
Harrisburg at Hartford, 1:35 p.m.
Trenton at Altoona, 4:30 p.m.
Reading at Richmond, 5:05 p.m.
Harrisburg at Hartford, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Binghamton at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
New Hampshire at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Reading at Richmond, 12:05 p.m.
Harrisburg at Hartford, 1:35 p.m.
New Hampshire at Erie, 1:35 p.m.
Binghamton at Akron, 2:05 p.m.
Portland at Bowie, 2:05 p.m.
Trenton at Altoona, 6 p.m.
