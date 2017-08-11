Eastern League

501.5
By The Associated Press August 11, 2017 9:01 pm 08/11/2017 09:01pm
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Eastern Division
W L Pct. GB
Trenton (Yankees) 76 39 .661
Binghamton (Mets) 68 46 .596
Reading (Phillies) 60 55 .522 16
Portland (Red Sox) 56 58 .491 19½
Hartford (Rockies) 53 62 .461 23
New Hampshire (Blue Jays) 47 69 .405 29½
Western Division
W L Pct. GB
Altoona (Pirates) 60 55 .522
Bowie (Orioles) 60 56 .517 ½
Akron (Indians) 58 58 .500
Erie (Tigers) 56 60 .483
Richmond (Giants) 49 66 .426 11
Harrisburg (Nationals) 48 67 .417 12

___

Friday’s Games

Binghamton 6, Akron 1

Trenton at Altoona, 7 p.m.

Harrisburg at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Portland at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.

Reading at Richmond, 7:05 p.m.

Binghamton at Akron, 8:17 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Trenton at Altoona, TBD

Reading at Richmond, TBD

Harrisburg at Hartford, 1:35 p.m.

Trenton at Altoona, 4:30 p.m.

Reading at Richmond, 5:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at Hartford, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Binghamton at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Reading at Richmond, 12:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at Hartford, 1:35 p.m.

New Hampshire at Erie, 1:35 p.m.

Binghamton at Akron, 2:05 p.m.

Portland at Bowie, 2:05 p.m.

Trenton at Altoona, 6 p.m.

