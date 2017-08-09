Eastern League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Eastern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Trenton (Yankees)
|76
|38
|.667
|—
|Binghamton (Mets)
|66
|46
|.589
|9
|Reading (Phillies)
|60
|54
|.526
|16
|Portland (Red Sox)
|55
|58
|.487
|20½
|Hartford (Rockies)
|52
|62
|.456
|24
|New Hampshire (Blue Jays)
|46
|69
|.400
|30½
|Western Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowie (Orioles)
|60
|55
|.522
|—
|Altoona (Pirates)
|59
|55
|.518
|½
|Akron (Indians)
|58
|56
|.509
|1½
|Erie (Tigers)
|56
|59
|.487
|4
|Richmond (Giants)
|49
|65
|.430
|10½
|Harrisburg (Nationals)
|47
|67
|.412
|12½
___
Hartford 5, Trenton 4
Binghamton 4, Erie 3, 12 innings
Portland 9, Richmond 4
Altoona 6, Reading 4
Bowie 14, Harrisburg 2
Akron 9, New Hampshire 4
Harrisburg at Bowie, 11:05 a.m.
Erie at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Reading at Altoona, 7 p.m.
New Hampshire at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
Trenton at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
Binghamton at Akron, TBD
Binghamton at Akron, 5:35 p.m.
Trenton at Altoona, 7 p.m.
Harrisburg at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
New Hampshire at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Portland at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.
Reading at Richmond, 7:05 p.m.
