Eastern League

By The Associated Press August 9, 2017 10:01 pm 08/09/2017 10:01pm
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Eastern Division
W L Pct. GB
Trenton (Yankees) 76 38 .667
Binghamton (Mets) 65 46 .586
Reading (Phillies) 60 53 .531 15½
Portland (Red Sox) 55 58 .487 20½
Hartford (Rockies) 52 62 .456 24
New Hampshire (Blue Jays) 46 69 .400 30½
Western Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowie (Orioles) 59 55 .518
Altoona (Pirates) 58 55 .513 ½
Akron (Indians) 58 56 .509 1
Erie (Tigers) 56 58 .491 3
Richmond (Giants) 49 65 .430 10
Harrisburg (Nationals) 47 66 .416 11½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Hartford 5, Trenton 4

Erie at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Portland 9, Richmond 4

Reading at Altoona, 7 p.m.

Harrisburg at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.

Akron 9, New Hampshire 4

Thursday’s Games

Harrisburg at Bowie, 11:05 a.m.

Erie at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Reading at Altoona, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Trenton at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Binghamton at Akron, TBD

Binghamton at Akron, 5:35 p.m.

Trenton at Altoona, 7 p.m.

Harrisburg at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Portland at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.

Reading at Richmond, 7:05 p.m.

Topics:
Latest News National News Sports
