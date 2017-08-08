Eastern League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Eastern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Trenton (Yankees)
|76
|37
|.673
|—
|Binghamton (Mets)
|65
|46
|.586
|10
|Reading (Phillies)
|60
|53
|.531
|16
|Portland (Red Sox)
|54
|58
|.482
|21½
|Hartford (Rockies)
|51
|62
|.451
|25
|New Hampshire (Blue Jays)
|46
|68
|.404
|30½
|Western Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowie (Orioles)
|59
|55
|.518
|—
|Altoona (Pirates)
|58
|55
|.513
|½
|Akron (Indians)
|57
|56
|.504
|1½
|Erie (Tigers)
|56
|58
|.491
|3
|Richmond (Giants)
|49
|64
|.434
|9½
|Harrisburg (Nationals)
|47
|66
|.416
|11½
___
Binghamton 3, Erie 0
Portland 5, Richmond 0
Reading 5, Altoona 4, 10 innings
Harrisburg 14, Bowie 4
Akron 4, New Hampshire 3
Trenton 7, Hartford 4
Trenton at Hartford, 12:05 p.m.
Erie at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Reading at Altoona, 7 p.m.
Harrisburg at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.
New Hampshire at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
Harrisburg at Bowie, 11:05 a.m.
Erie at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Reading at Altoona, 7 p.m.
New Hampshire at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
Trenton at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
