Eastern League

|Eastern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Trenton (Yankees)
|75
|37
|.670
|—
|Binghamton (Mets)
|64
|46
|.582
|10
|Reading (Phillies)
|59
|53
|.527
|16
|Portland (Red Sox)
|53
|58
|.477
|21½
|Hartford (Rockies)
|51
|61
|.455
|24
|New Hampshire (Blue Jays)
|46
|67
|.407
|29½
|Western Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowie (Orioles)
|59
|54
|.522
|—
|Altoona (Pirates)
|58
|54
|.518
|½
|Akron (Indians)
|56
|56
|.500
|2½
|Erie (Tigers)
|56
|57
|.496
|3
|Richmond (Giants)
|49
|63
|.438
|9½
|Harrisburg (Nationals)
|46
|66
|.411
|12½
Akron 6, Reading 2
Erie at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Reading at Altoona, 7 p.m.
Harrisburg at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.
New Hampshire at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
Trenton at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
Trenton at Hartford, 12:05 p.m.
Erie at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Reading at Altoona, 7 p.m.
Harrisburg at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.
New Hampshire at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
