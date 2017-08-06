Eastern League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Eastern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Trenton (Yankees)
|74
|37
|.667
|—
|Binghamton (Mets)
|64
|46
|.582
|9½
|Reading (Phillies)
|59
|52
|.532
|15
|Portland (Red Sox)
|53
|58
|.477
|21
|Hartford (Rockies)
|51
|61
|.455
|23½
|New Hampshire (Blue Jays)
|46
|67
|.407
|29
|Western Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Altoona (Pirates)
|58
|53
|.523
|—
|Bowie (Orioles)
|59
|54
|.522
|—
|Erie (Tigers)
|56
|57
|.496
|3
|Akron (Indians)
|55
|56
|.495
|3
|Richmond (Giants)
|49
|63
|.438
|9½
|Harrisburg (Nationals)
|46
|66
|.411
|12½
___
Portland 5, Bowie 4, 10 innings
Richmond 5, New Hampshire 0
Binghamton 8, Harrisburg 6
Erie 9, Hartford 5
Akron 5, Reading 4
New Hampshire 5, Richmond 3
Altoona at Trenton, 5 p.m.
Akron at Reading, 9:35 a.m.
Erie at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Reading at Altoona, 7 p.m.
Harrisburg at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.
New Hampshire at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
Trenton at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
