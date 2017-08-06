Eastern League

501.5
By The Associated Press August 6, 2017 7:01 pm 08/06/2017 07:01pm
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Eastern Division
W L Pct. GB
Trenton (Yankees) 74 37 .667
Binghamton (Mets) 64 46 .582
Reading (Phillies) 59 52 .532 15
Portland (Red Sox) 53 58 .477 21
Hartford (Rockies) 51 61 .455 23½
New Hampshire (Blue Jays) 46 67 .407 29
Western Division
W L Pct. GB
Altoona (Pirates) 58 53 .523
Bowie (Orioles) 59 54 .522
Erie (Tigers) 56 57 .496 3
Akron (Indians) 55 56 .495 3
Richmond (Giants) 49 63 .438
Harrisburg (Nationals) 46 66 .411 12½

___

Sunday’s Games

Portland 5, Bowie 4, 10 innings

Richmond 5, New Hampshire 0

Binghamton 8, Harrisburg 6

Erie 9, Hartford 5

Akron 5, Reading 4

New Hampshire 5, Richmond 3

Altoona at Trenton, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Akron at Reading, 9:35 a.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Erie at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Reading at Altoona, 7 p.m.

Harrisburg at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Trenton at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Topics:
