Eastern League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Eastern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Trenton (Yankees)
|74
|36
|.673
|—
|Binghamton (Mets)
|63
|46
|.578
|10½
|Reading (Phillies)
|59
|51
|.536
|15
|Portland (Red Sox)
|52
|58
|.473
|22
|Hartford (Rockies)
|50
|60
|.455
|24
|New Hampshire (Blue Jays)
|45
|66
|.405
|29½
|Western Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowie (Orioles)
|59
|53
|.527
|—
|Altoona (Pirates)
|57
|53
|.518
|1
|Erie (Tigers)
|55
|56
|.495
|3½
|Akron (Indians)
|54
|56
|.491
|4
|Richmond (Giants)
|48
|62
|.436
|10
|Harrisburg (Nationals)
|46
|65
|.414
|12½
___
Binghamton 7, Harrisburg 4
Bowie 13, Portland 7
Reading 4, Akron 2
Altoona 2, Trenton 1
Hartford at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Richmond at New Hampshire, ppd.
Bowie at Portland, 1 p.m.
Binghamton at Harrisburg, 1:30 p.m.
Hartford at Erie, 1:35 p.m.
Richmond at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.
Akron at Reading, 2:05 p.m.
Altoona at Trenton, 5 p.m.
Akron at Reading, 9:35 a.m.
