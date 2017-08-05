Eastern League

501.5
By The Associated Press August 5, 2017 10:01 pm 08/05/2017 10:01pm
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Eastern Division
W L Pct. GB
Trenton (Yankees) 74 36 .673
Binghamton (Mets) 63 46 .578 10½
Reading (Phillies) 59 51 .536 15
Portland (Red Sox) 52 58 .473 22
Hartford (Rockies) 50 60 .455 24
New Hampshire (Blue Jays) 45 66 .405 29½
Western Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowie (Orioles) 59 53 .527
Altoona (Pirates) 57 53 .518 1
Erie (Tigers) 55 56 .495
Akron (Indians) 54 56 .491 4
Richmond (Giants) 48 62 .436 10
Harrisburg (Nationals) 46 65 .414 12½

___

Saturday’s Games

Binghamton 7, Harrisburg 4

Bowie 13, Portland 7

Reading 4, Akron 2

Altoona 2, Trenton 1

Hartford at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Richmond at New Hampshire, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Bowie at Portland, 1 p.m.

Binghamton at Harrisburg, 1:30 p.m.

Hartford at Erie, 1:35 p.m.

Richmond at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.

Akron at Reading, 2:05 p.m.

Altoona at Trenton, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Akron at Reading, 9:35 a.m.

