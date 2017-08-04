Eastern League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Eastern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Trenton (Yankees)
|73
|36
|.670
|—
|Binghamton (Mets)
|61
|46
|.570
|11
|Reading (Phillies)
|58
|50
|.537
|14½
|Portland (Red Sox)
|51
|57
|.472
|21½
|Hartford (Rockies)
|49
|60
|.450
|24
|New Hampshire (Blue Jays)
|45
|65
|.409
|28½
|Western Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowie (Orioles)
|58
|52
|.527
|—
|Altoona (Pirates)
|57
|52
|.523
|½
|Erie (Tigers)
|55
|55
|.500
|3
|Akron (Indians)
|53
|55
|.491
|4
|Richmond (Giants)
|47
|62
|.431
|10½
|Harrisburg (Nationals)
|46
|63
|.422
|11½
Altoona at Trenton, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.
Bowie at Portland, 7 p.m.
Akron at Reading, 7:05 p.m.
Hartford at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Richmond at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
Binghamton at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.
Bowie at Portland, 6 p.m.
Akron at Reading, 6:35 p.m.
Altoona at Trenton, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Richmond at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
Bowie at Portland, 1 p.m.
Binghamton at Harrisburg, 1:30 p.m.
Hartford at Erie, 1:35 p.m.
Richmond at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.
Akron at Reading, 2:05 p.m.
Altoona at Trenton, 5 p.m.
