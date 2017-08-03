501.5
Eastern League

By The Associated Press August 3, 2017
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Eastern Division
W L Pct. GB
Trenton (Yankees) 73 36 .670
Binghamton (Mets) 61 46 .570 11
Reading (Phillies) 58 50 .537 14½
Portland (Red Sox) 51 57 .472 21½
Hartford (Rockies) 49 60 .450 24
New Hampshire (Blue Jays) 45 65 .409 28½
Western Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowie (Orioles) 58 52 .527
Altoona (Pirates) 56 52 .519 1
Erie (Tigers) 55 54 .505
Akron (Indians) 53 55 .491 4
Richmond (Giants) 47 62 .431 10½
Harrisburg (Nationals) 46 63 .422 11½

___

Thursday’s Games

Portland 11, Richmond 10

Akron 5, Hartford 4

Binghamton 2, Trenton 0

Erie at Altoona, 7 p.m.

Trenton 4, Binghamton 1

New Hampshire 3, Bowie 0

Reading 6, Harrisburg 1

Friday’s Games

Altoona at Trenton, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

Bowie at Portland, 7 p.m.

Akron at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Richmond at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Binghamton at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.

Bowie at Portland, 6 p.m.

Akron at Reading, 6:35 p.m.

Altoona at Trenton, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Richmond at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

