Eastern League

At A Glance All Times EDT Eastern Division W L Pct. GB Trenton (Yankees) 73 36 .670 — Binghamton (Mets) 61 46 .570 11 Reading (Phillies) 58 50 .537 14½ Portland (Red Sox) 51 57 .472 21½ Hartford (Rockies) 49 60 .450 24 New Hampshire (Blue Jays) 45 65 .409 28½ Western Division W L Pct. GB Bowie (Orioles) 58 52 .527 — Altoona (Pirates) 56 52 .519 1 Erie (Tigers) 55 54 .505 2½ Akron (Indians) 53 55 .491 4 Richmond (Giants) 47 62 .431 10½ Harrisburg (Nationals) 46 63 .422 11½

___

Thursday’s Games

Portland 11, Richmond 10

Akron 5, Hartford 4

Binghamton 2, Trenton 0

Erie at Altoona, 7 p.m.

Trenton 4, Binghamton 1

New Hampshire 3, Bowie 0

Reading 6, Harrisburg 1

Friday’s Games

Altoona at Trenton, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

Bowie at Portland, 7 p.m.

Akron at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Richmond at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Binghamton at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.

Bowie at Portland, 6 p.m.

Akron at Reading, 6:35 p.m.

Altoona at Trenton, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Richmond at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

