Dupree, Larkins lift Fever to 84-82 win over Lynx

By The Associated Press August 6, 2017 8:45 pm 08/06/2017 08:45pm
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Candice Dupree scored a season-high 31 points, Erlana Larkins made a putback with 8.2 seconds left and the Indiana Fever beat the Minnesota Lynx 84-82 on Sunday night to snap a five-game losing streak.

Dupree made a career-high 15 field goals on 21 attempts and Briann January scored had 14 points and six assists for Indiana (9-17).

Dupree and Jazmon Gwathmey hit back-to-back 3-pointers to spark a 14-2 run that gave the Fever a 70-64 lead when Dupree made a layup with 5:22 to play. Maya Moore scored eight points over the next four minutes to help the Lynx tie it before January hit a pull-up jumper to make it 79-77 with 1:11 to play. Moore made two free throws and Dupree knocked down a jumper before Seimone Augustus hit a 3-pointer that gave Minnesota an 82-81 lead with 24 seconds remaining. Moore blocked a 3-point attempt by Marissa Coleman, but Larkins caught the ball in midair and laid it in to put Indiana in front for good. After Augustus air-balled a jumper, January made 1 of 2 free throws with 0.2 seconds left.

Moore led the Lynx (20-3) with 28 points, Augustus scored 16 and Rebekkah Brunson added 15 points and 12 rebounds. The Lynx had their seven-game win streak snapped.

