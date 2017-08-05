501.5
Dream-Sky, Box

By The Associated Press August 5, 2017 10:10 pm 08/05/2017 10:10pm
ATLANTA (86)

Clarendon 4-11 0-0 8, Hayes 4-8 3-4 13, Lyttle 3-6 0-0 6, Sykes 6-16 0-0 13, Williams 4-12 3-4 11, Ajavon 2-3 1-1 5, Boyette 3-6 2-3 8, Dantas 2-5 2-2 6, Holmes 3-4 0-0 6, Young 4-12 2-2 10. Totals 35-83 13-16 86.

CHICAGO (91)

Breland 2-5 2-2 6, Copper 2-4 3-4 7, Dolson 6-14 5-5 18, Quigley 6-10 1-1 15, Vandersloot 9-11 5-5 26, Graves 0-3 0-0 0, Harris 2-5 0-0 4, Hooper 1-5 0-0 3, Pondexter 4-10 4-4 12. Totals 32-68 20-21 91.

Atlanta 28 22 23 13—86
Chicago 23 24 16 28—91

3-Point Goals_Atlanta 3-17 (Hayes 2-4, Sykes 1-6, Dantas 0-2, Clarendon 0-2, Young 0-3), Chicago 7-19 (Vandersloot 3-3, Quigley 2-6, Dolson 1-2, Hooper 1-5, Copper 0-1, Pondexter 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Atlanta 45 (Williams 12), Chicago 24 (Vandersloot 7). Assists_Atlanta 23 (Clarendon 5), Chicago 23 (Vandersloot 10). Total Fouls_Atlanta 18, Chicago 13. Technicals_Hayes. A_5,757 (17,500).

Topics:
Latest News Sports
