Dream-Lynx, Box

By The Associated Press August 3, 2017 10:01 pm 08/03/2017 10:01pm
ATLANTA (54)

Clarendon 9-16 0-0 18, Hayes 4-11 0-0 10, Lyttle 1-4 0-0 2, Sykes 4-17 4-4 12, Williams 2-7 0-0 4, Ajavon 1-3 0-0 2, Boyette 0-2 0-0 0, Dantas 1-2 0-0 3, Holmes 0-6 0-0 0, Young 1-5 0-0 3. Totals 23-73 4-4 54.

MINNESOTA (69)

Brunson 3-10 2-2 8, Fowles 10-13 5-5 25, Moore 4-14 6-8 15, Perkins 1-5 0-0 2, Whalen 3-8 2-2 8, Fagbenle 0-0 0-0 0, Howard 1-2 2-2 4, Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Montgomery 2-6 1-1 5, Pierson 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 25-61 18-20 69.

Atlanta 18 12 22 2—54
Minnesota 20 15 11 23—69

3-Point Goals_Atlanta 4-15 (Hayes 2-4, Young 1-1, Dantas 1-2, Holmes 0-1, Lyttle 0-1, Clarendon 0-2, Sykes 0-4), Minnesota 1-14 (Moore 1-5, Jones 0-1, Whalen 0-2, Montgomery 0-2, Brunson 0-2, Perkins 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Atlanta 39 (Lyttle 11), Minnesota 35 (Fowles 13). Assists_Atlanta 14 (Clarendon 5), Minnesota 18 (Montgomery 7). Total Fouls_Atlanta 17, Minnesota 14. Technicals_Atlanta defensive three second, Atlanta team. A_9,622 (18,568).

