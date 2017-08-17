Connecticut strikeout specialist edges NJ in LLWS

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Chris Cartnick is a Little League star for Holbrook, New Jersey. He hits so many homers, he’s called Diesel.

Ethan Righter of Fairfield, Connecticut, struck out 18 over 9 1/3 innings in the New England regional tournament.

The two faced each other at a key moment Thursday in the first inning of their first game at the Little League World Series. Righter had just surrendered a deep home run when Cartnick came to the plate.

Unlike many little leaguers, Righter displayed no signs of frustration after allowing his first run in three games. He fought Cartnick for nine pitches before striking him out on a high fastball.

Fairfield then built a five-run lead before hanging on for a 7-6 win.

Righter struck out seven over 3 2/3 innings.

Jack Dougherty is a journalism student at Penn State. Penn State is partnering with The Associated Press to supplement coverage of the 2017 Little League World Series.

