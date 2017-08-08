501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » Charles scores 26 as…

Charles scores 26 as Liberty top Fever 81-76

By The Associated Press August 8, 2017 9:34 pm 08/08/2017 09:34pm

NEW YORK (AP) — Tina Charles scored 26 points and the New York Liberty overcame Erica Wheeler’s 33 points for an 81-76 victory over the Indiana Fever on Tuesday night.

Wheeler made two of her seven 3-pointers in the final 20 seconds. Charles answered the first with two free throws for a 79-73 lead, and Epiphanny Prince made two more with 13 seconds left to seal the win.

Shavonte Zellous added 16 points for New York (13-12), including 10 of the Liberty’s 27 made free throws.

Charles scored 18 points in the first half to help New York build a 46-40 lead.

Wheeler’s career high in points came on 12-of-18 shooting for Indiana (9-18). She made four 3-pointers in the first half and had 20 points. It was the Fever’s second straight game with a player scoring 20-plus in a half.

Chelsea Clinton signed copies of her book “She Persisted” before the game and sat courtside.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Photos: Tysons Corner through the years

Tysons Corner has changed drastically over the last few decades. Take a look at photos from the last 90 years of the area of Fairfax County.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?