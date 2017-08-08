Charles scores 26 as Liberty top Fever 81-76

NEW YORK (AP) — Tina Charles scored 26 points and the New York Liberty overcame Erica Wheeler’s 33 points for an 81-76 victory over the Indiana Fever on Tuesday night.

Wheeler made two of her seven 3-pointers in the final 20 seconds. Charles answered the first with two free throws for a 79-73 lead, and Epiphanny Prince made two more with 13 seconds left to seal the win.

Shavonte Zellous added 16 points for New York (13-12), including 10 of the Liberty’s 27 made free throws.

Charles scored 18 points in the first half to help New York build a 46-40 lead.

Wheeler’s career high in points came on 12-of-18 shooting for Indiana (9-18). She made four 3-pointers in the first half and had 20 points. It was the Fever’s second straight game with a player scoring 20-plus in a half.

Chelsea Clinton signed copies of her book “She Persisted” before the game and sat courtside.

