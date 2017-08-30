501.5
BC-BKL–WNBA Leaders

By The Associated Press August 30, 2017 10:47 pm 08/30/2017 10:47pm
THROUGH AUGUST 30

Scoring

G FG FT PTS AVG
Griner, PHO 24 187 134 508 21.2
Charles, NYL 32 248 118 637 19.9
Stewart, SEA 31 209 150 615 19.8
Delle Donne, WAS 23 143 132 444 19.3
Fowles, MIN 32 240 132 612 19.1
Ogwumike, LAS 32 228 132 606 18.9
Diggins-Smith, DAL 33 189 186 612 18.5
Taurasi, PHO 29 159 123 532 18.3
Loyd, SEA 32 194 122 558 17.4
Parker, LAS 31 197 91 530 17.1
Moore, MIN 32 190 104 542 16.9
Quigley, CHI 29 181 47 482 16.6
Hayes, ATL 31 155 149 504 16.3
Jones, CON 32 176 132 507 15.8
McBride, SAN 28 134 110 426 15.2
Gray, LAS 32 176 81 484 15.1
Thomas, CON 31 177 108 462 14.9
Dupree, IND 32 206 64 476 14.9
Johnson, DAL 32 180 95 476 14.9
Thomas, CON 30 167 51 439 14.6

FG Percentage

FG FGA PCT
Langhorne, SEA 170 258 .659
Fowles, MIN 240 369 .650
Griner, PHO 187 327 .572
Dolson, CHI 184 326 .564
Ogwumike, LAS 228 412 .553
Thomas, WAS 94 172 .547
Jones, CON 176 327 .538
Vandersloot, CHI 116 225 .516
Quigley, CHI 181 352 .514
Clark, SEA 97 189 .513

Rebounds

G OFF DEF TOT AVG
Jones, CON 32 121 263 384 12.0
Fowles, MIN 32 119 215 334 10.4
Thomas, WAS 32 105 197 302 9.4
Charles, NYL 32 61 231 292 9.1
Johnson, DAL 32 77 215 292 9.1
Stewart, SEA 31 44 222 266 8.6
Parker, LAS 31 40 219 259 8.4
Ogwumike, LAS 32 60 192 252 7.9
Griner, PHO 24 45 139 184 7.7
Williams, ATL 32 103 134 237 7.4

Assists

G AST AVG
Vandersloot, CHI 25 201 8.0
Clarendon, ATL 32 224 7.0
Bird, SEA 29 186 6.4
Diggins-Smith, DAL 33 194 5.9
Thomas, CON 31 146 4.7
Gray, LAS 32 140 4.4
Thomas, CON 30 130 4.3
Parker, LAS 31 132 4.3
Pondexter, CHI 27 114 4.2
Augustus, MIN 30 121 4.0

