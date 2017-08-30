BC-BKL–WNBA Leaders

Scoring
|
|G
|FG
|FT
|PTS
|AVG
|Griner, PHO
|24
|187
|134
|508
|21.2
|Charles, NYL
|32
|248
|118
|637
|19.9
|Stewart, SEA
|31
|209
|150
|615
|19.8
|Delle Donne, WAS
|23
|143
|132
|444
|19.3
|Fowles, MIN
|32
|240
|132
|612
|19.1
|Ogwumike, LAS
|32
|228
|132
|606
|18.9
|Diggins-Smith, DAL
|33
|189
|186
|612
|18.5
|Taurasi, PHO
|29
|159
|123
|532
|18.3
|Loyd, SEA
|32
|194
|122
|558
|17.4
|Parker, LAS
|31
|197
|91
|530
|17.1
|Moore, MIN
|32
|190
|104
|542
|16.9
|Quigley, CHI
|29
|181
|47
|482
|16.6
|Hayes, ATL
|31
|155
|149
|504
|16.3
|Jones, CON
|32
|176
|132
|507
|15.8
|McBride, SAN
|28
|134
|110
|426
|15.2
|Gray, LAS
|32
|176
|81
|484
|15.1
|Thomas, CON
|31
|177
|108
|462
|14.9
|Dupree, IND
|32
|206
|64
|476
|14.9
|Johnson, DAL
|32
|180
|95
|476
|14.9
|Thomas, CON
|30
|167
|51
|439
|14.6
FG Percentage
|
|FG
|FGA
|PCT
|Langhorne, SEA
|170
|258
|.659
|Fowles, MIN
|240
|369
|.650
|Griner, PHO
|187
|327
|.572
|Dolson, CHI
|184
|326
|.564
|Ogwumike, LAS
|228
|412
|.553
|Thomas, WAS
|94
|172
|.547
|Jones, CON
|176
|327
|.538
|Vandersloot, CHI
|116
|225
|.516
|Quigley, CHI
|181
|352
|.514
|Clark, SEA
|97
|189
|.513
Rebounds
|
|G
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG
|Jones, CON
|32
|121
|263
|384
|12.0
|Fowles, MIN
|32
|119
|215
|334
|10.4
|Thomas, WAS
|32
|105
|197
|302
|9.4
|Charles, NYL
|32
|61
|231
|292
|9.1
|Johnson, DAL
|32
|77
|215
|292
|9.1
|Stewart, SEA
|31
|44
|222
|266
|8.6
|Parker, LAS
|31
|40
|219
|259
|8.4
|Ogwumike, LAS
|32
|60
|192
|252
|7.9
|Griner, PHO
|24
|45
|139
|184
|7.7
|Williams, ATL
|32
|103
|134
|237
|7.4
Assists
|
|G
|AST
|AVG
|Vandersloot, CHI
|25
|201
|8.0
|Clarendon, ATL
|32
|224
|7.0
|Bird, SEA
|29
|186
|6.4
|Diggins-Smith, DAL
|33
|194
|5.9
|Thomas, CON
|31
|146
|4.7
|Gray, LAS
|32
|140
|4.4
|Thomas, CON
|30
|130
|4.3
|Parker, LAS
|31
|132
|4.3
|Pondexter, CHI
|27
|114
|4.2
|Augustus, MIN
|30
|121
|4.0
