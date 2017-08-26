BC-BKL–WNBA Leaders

THROUGH AUGUST 26

Scoring

G FG FT PTS AVG Griner, PHO 23 175 129 479 20.8 Stewart, SEA 30 206 144 602 20.1 Charles, NYL 31 240 114 615 19.8 Fowles, MIN 30 227 129 583 19.4 Ogwumike, LAS 31 224 132 598 19.3 Delle Donne, WAS 21 127 114 391 18.6 Taurasi, PHO 28 154 118 514 18.4 Diggins-Smith, DAL 31 175 169 564 18.2 Moore, MIN 30 180 100 514 17.1 Loyd, SEA 31 182 114 525 16.9 Parker, LAS 30 188 88 506 16.9 Quigley, CHI 27 171 42 455 16.9 Hayes, ATL 31 155 149 504 16.3 Jones, CON 31 172 127 493 15.9 McBride, SAN 28 134 110 426 15.2 Gray, LAS 31 170 78 468 15.1 Dupree, IND 31 199 63 461 14.9 Johnson, DAL 30 165 92 442 14.7 Thomas, CON 30 168 100 436 14.5 Thomas, CON 29 162 43 419 14.4

FG Percentage

FG FGA PCT Langhorne, SEA 167 249 .671 Fowles, MIN 227 347 .654 Griner, PHO 175 307 .570 Ogwumike, LAS 224 402 .557 Thomas, WAS 88 158 .557 Dolson, CHI 168 304 .553 Jones, CON 172 316 .544 Quigley, CHI 171 330 .518 Vandersloot, CHI 107 208 .514 Thomas, CON 168 329 .511

Rebounds

G OFF DEF TOT AVG Jones, CON 31 115 247 362 11.7 Fowles, MIN 30 115 192 307 10.2 Thomas, WAS 30 100 178 278 9.3 Charles, NYL 31 59 225 284 9.2 Johnson, DAL 30 73 199 272 9.1 Stewart, SEA 30 43 214 257 8.6 Parker, LAS 30 37 212 249 8.3 Ogwumike, LAS 31 58 187 245 7.9 Griner, PHO 23 44 132 176 7.7 Williams, ATL 32 103 134 237 7.4

Assists

G AST AVG Vandersloot, CHI 23 187 8.1 Clarendon, ATL 32 224 7.0 Bird, SEA 28 183 6.5 Diggins-Smith, DAL 31 179 5.8 Thomas, CON 30 141 4.7 Gray, LAS 31 135 4.4 Thomas, CON 29 125 4.3 Parker, LAS 30 129 4.3 Pondexter, CHI 25 105 4.2 Whalen, MIN 22 90 4.1

