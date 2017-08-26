BC-BKL–WNBA Leaders

Scoring
|
|G
|FG
|FT
|PTS
|AVG
|Griner, PHO
|23
|175
|129
|479
|20.8
|Stewart, SEA
|30
|206
|144
|602
|20.1
|Charles, NYL
|31
|240
|114
|615
|19.8
|Fowles, MIN
|30
|227
|129
|583
|19.4
|Ogwumike, LAS
|31
|224
|132
|598
|19.3
|Delle Donne, WAS
|21
|127
|114
|391
|18.6
|Taurasi, PHO
|28
|154
|118
|514
|18.4
|Diggins-Smith, DAL
|31
|175
|169
|564
|18.2
|Moore, MIN
|30
|180
|100
|514
|17.1
|Loyd, SEA
|31
|182
|114
|525
|16.9
|Parker, LAS
|30
|188
|88
|506
|16.9
|Quigley, CHI
|27
|171
|42
|455
|16.9
|Hayes, ATL
|31
|155
|149
|504
|16.3
|Jones, CON
|31
|172
|127
|493
|15.9
|McBride, SAN
|28
|134
|110
|426
|15.2
|Gray, LAS
|31
|170
|78
|468
|15.1
|Dupree, IND
|31
|199
|63
|461
|14.9
|Johnson, DAL
|30
|165
|92
|442
|14.7
|Thomas, CON
|30
|168
|100
|436
|14.5
|Thomas, CON
|29
|162
|43
|419
|14.4
FG Percentage
|
|FG
|FGA
|PCT
|Langhorne, SEA
|167
|249
|.671
|Fowles, MIN
|227
|347
|.654
|Griner, PHO
|175
|307
|.570
|Ogwumike, LAS
|224
|402
|.557
|Thomas, WAS
|88
|158
|.557
|Dolson, CHI
|168
|304
|.553
|Jones, CON
|172
|316
|.544
|Quigley, CHI
|171
|330
|.518
|Vandersloot, CHI
|107
|208
|.514
|Thomas, CON
|168
|329
|.511
Rebounds
|
|G
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG
|Jones, CON
|31
|115
|247
|362
|11.7
|Fowles, MIN
|30
|115
|192
|307
|10.2
|Thomas, WAS
|30
|100
|178
|278
|9.3
|Charles, NYL
|31
|59
|225
|284
|9.2
|Johnson, DAL
|30
|73
|199
|272
|9.1
|Stewart, SEA
|30
|43
|214
|257
|8.6
|Parker, LAS
|30
|37
|212
|249
|8.3
|Ogwumike, LAS
|31
|58
|187
|245
|7.9
|Griner, PHO
|23
|44
|132
|176
|7.7
|Williams, ATL
|32
|103
|134
|237
|7.4
Assists
|
|G
|AST
|AVG
|Vandersloot, CHI
|23
|187
|8.1
|Clarendon, ATL
|32
|224
|7.0
|Bird, SEA
|28
|183
|6.5
|Diggins-Smith, DAL
|31
|179
|5.8
|Thomas, CON
|30
|141
|4.7
|Gray, LAS
|31
|135
|4.4
|Thomas, CON
|29
|125
|4.3
|Parker, LAS
|30
|129
|4.3
|Pondexter, CHI
|25
|105
|4.2
|Whalen, MIN
|22
|90
|4.1
