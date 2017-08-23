501.5
BC-BKL–WNBA Leaders

By The Associated Press August 23, 2017
THROUGH AUGUST 23

Scoring

G FG FT PTS AVG
Griner, PHO 22 167 127 461 21.0
Stewart, SEA 30 206 144 602 20.1
Charles, NYL 30 231 113 595 19.8
Fowles, MIN 29 222 128 572 19.7
Ogwumike, LAS 30 215 129 577 19.2
Taurasi, PHO 28 154 118 514 18.4
Diggins-Smith, DAL 31 175 169 564 18.2
Parker, LAS 29 183 88 494 17.0
Quigley, CHI 26 166 40 442 17.0
Loyd, SEA 31 182 114 525 16.9
Moore, MIN 29 170 98 490 16.9
Jones, CON 30 172 121 487 16.2
Hayes, ATL 30 149 138 480 16.0
McBride, SAN 27 128 108 411 15.2
Gray, LAS 30 165 78 456 15.2
Dupree, IND 30 193 61 447 14.9
Johnson, DAL 30 165 92 442 14.7
Thomas, CON 28 157 43 408 14.6
Thomas, CON 29 162 98 422 14.6
Dolson, CHI 28 162 50 398 14.2

FG Percentage

FG FGA PCT
Langhorne, SEA 167 249 .671
Fowles, MIN 222 336 .661
Griner, PHO 167 293 .570
Ogwumike, LAS 215 385 .558
Jones, CON 172 310 .555
Dolson, CHI 162 293 .553
Vandersloot, CHI 104 199 .523
Quigley, CHI 166 319 .520
Harrison, SAN 154 300 .513
Beard, LAS 90 177 .508

Rebounds

G OFF DEF TOT AVG
Jones, CON 30 113 238 351 11.7
Fowles, MIN 29 113 184 297 10.2
Thomas, WAS 29 97 172 269 9.3
Charles, NYL 30 57 220 277 9.2
Johnson, DAL 30 73 199 272 9.1
Stewart, SEA 30 43 214 257 8.6
Parker, LAS 29 37 205 242 8.3
Ogwumike, LAS 30 56 179 235 7.8
Griner, PHO 22 43 129 172 7.8
Lyttle, ATL 26 43 146 189 7.3

Assists

G AST AVG
Vandersloot, CHI 22 175 8.0
Clarendon, ATL 31 220 7.1
Bird, SEA 28 183 6.5
Diggins-Smith, DAL 31 179 5.8
Thomas, CON 29 141 4.9
Gray, LAS 30 132 4.4
Parker, LAS 29 127 4.4
Thomas, CON 28 122 4.4
Pondexter, CHI 24 104 4.3
Whalen, MIN 22 90 4.1

