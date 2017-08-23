BC-BKL–WNBA Leaders

Scoring
|
|G
|FG
|FT
|PTS
|AVG
|Griner, PHO
|22
|167
|127
|461
|21.0
|Stewart, SEA
|30
|206
|144
|602
|20.1
|Charles, NYL
|30
|231
|113
|595
|19.8
|Fowles, MIN
|29
|222
|128
|572
|19.7
|Ogwumike, LAS
|30
|215
|129
|577
|19.2
|Taurasi, PHO
|28
|154
|118
|514
|18.4
|Diggins-Smith, DAL
|31
|175
|169
|564
|18.2
|Parker, LAS
|29
|183
|88
|494
|17.0
|Quigley, CHI
|26
|166
|40
|442
|17.0
|Loyd, SEA
|31
|182
|114
|525
|16.9
|Moore, MIN
|29
|170
|98
|490
|16.9
|Jones, CON
|30
|172
|121
|487
|16.2
|Hayes, ATL
|30
|149
|138
|480
|16.0
|McBride, SAN
|27
|128
|108
|411
|15.2
|Gray, LAS
|30
|165
|78
|456
|15.2
|Dupree, IND
|30
|193
|61
|447
|14.9
|Johnson, DAL
|30
|165
|92
|442
|14.7
|Thomas, CON
|28
|157
|43
|408
|14.6
|Thomas, CON
|29
|162
|98
|422
|14.6
|Dolson, CHI
|28
|162
|50
|398
|14.2
FG Percentage
|
|FG
|FGA
|PCT
|Langhorne, SEA
|167
|249
|.671
|Fowles, MIN
|222
|336
|.661
|Griner, PHO
|167
|293
|.570
|Ogwumike, LAS
|215
|385
|.558
|Jones, CON
|172
|310
|.555
|Dolson, CHI
|162
|293
|.553
|Vandersloot, CHI
|104
|199
|.523
|Quigley, CHI
|166
|319
|.520
|Harrison, SAN
|154
|300
|.513
|Beard, LAS
|90
|177
|.508
Rebounds
|
|G
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG
|Jones, CON
|30
|113
|238
|351
|11.7
|Fowles, MIN
|29
|113
|184
|297
|10.2
|Thomas, WAS
|29
|97
|172
|269
|9.3
|Charles, NYL
|30
|57
|220
|277
|9.2
|Johnson, DAL
|30
|73
|199
|272
|9.1
|Stewart, SEA
|30
|43
|214
|257
|8.6
|Parker, LAS
|29
|37
|205
|242
|8.3
|Ogwumike, LAS
|30
|56
|179
|235
|7.8
|Griner, PHO
|22
|43
|129
|172
|7.8
|Lyttle, ATL
|26
|43
|146
|189
|7.3
Assists
|
|G
|AST
|AVG
|Vandersloot, CHI
|22
|175
|8.0
|Clarendon, ATL
|31
|220
|7.1
|Bird, SEA
|28
|183
|6.5
|Diggins-Smith, DAL
|31
|179
|5.8
|Thomas, CON
|29
|141
|4.9
|Gray, LAS
|30
|132
|4.4
|Parker, LAS
|29
|127
|4.4
|Thomas, CON
|28
|122
|4.4
|Pondexter, CHI
|24
|104
|4.3
|Whalen, MIN
|22
|90
|4.1
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.