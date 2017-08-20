BC-BKL–WNBA Leaders

Scoring
|
|G
|FG
|FT
|PTS
|AVG
|Griner, PHO
|21
|164
|124
|452
|21.5
|Stewart, SEA
|28
|193
|134
|565
|20.2
|Charles, NYL
|29
|227
|110
|582
|20.1
|Fowles, MIN
|28
|215
|128
|558
|19.9
|Ogwumike, LAS
|29
|206
|125
|555
|19.1
|Taurasi, PHO
|27
|152
|118
|509
|18.9
|Delle Donne, WAS
|20
|121
|112
|376
|18.8
|Diggins-Smith, DAL
|30
|167
|168
|545
|18.2
|Quigley, CHI
|25
|162
|40
|433
|17.3
|Loyd, SEA
|29
|171
|113
|500
|17.2
|Parker, LAS
|28
|179
|85
|482
|17.2
|Moore, MIN
|28
|163
|93
|469
|16.8
|Hayes, ATL
|29
|144
|136
|467
|16.1
|Jones, CON
|29
|164
|117
|467
|16.1
|McBride, SAN
|26
|126
|108
|407
|15.7
|Gray, LAS
|29
|159
|78
|439
|15.1
|Dupree, IND
|28
|180
|57
|417
|14.9
|Johnson, DAL
|30
|165
|92
|442
|14.7
|Dolson, CHI
|27
|157
|50
|388
|14.4
|Thomas, CON
|28
|154
|91
|399
|14.2
FG Percentage
|
|FG
|FGA
|PCT
|Langhorne, SEA
|156
|234
|.667
|Fowles, MIN
|215
|323
|.666
|Griner, PHO
|164
|288
|.569
|Ogwumike, LAS
|206
|370
|.557
|Dolson, CHI
|157
|286
|.549
|Jones, CON
|164
|299
|.548
|Vandersloot, CHI
|101
|190
|.532
|Quigley, CHI
|162
|308
|.526
|Harrison, SAN
|151
|290
|.521
|Beard, LAS
|90
|175
|.514
Rebounds
|
|G
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG
|Jones, CON
|29
|108
|226
|334
|11.5
|Fowles, MIN
|28
|109
|178
|287
|10.2
|Charles, NYL
|29
|56
|212
|268
|9.2
|Thomas, WAS
|28
|92
|166
|258
|9.2
|Johnson, DAL
|30
|73
|199
|272
|9.1
|Stewart, SEA
|28
|42
|198
|240
|8.6
|Parker, LAS
|28
|37
|200
|237
|8.5
|Griner, PHO
|21
|43
|127
|170
|8.1
|Ogwumike, LAS
|29
|55
|166
|221
|7.6
|Lyttle, ATL
|25
|42
|138
|180
|7.2
Assists
|
|G
|AST
|AVG
|Vandersloot, CHI
|21
|169
|8.0
|Clarendon, ATL
|30
|206
|6.9
|Bird, SEA
|26
|169
|6.5
|Diggins-Smith, DAL
|30
|173
|5.8
|Thomas, CON
|28
|136
|4.9
|Pondexter, CHI
|23
|101
|4.4
|Jefferson, SAN
|21
|92
|4.4
|Gray, LAS
|29
|127
|4.4
|Parker, LAS
|28
|121
|4.3
|Thomas, CON
|28
|118
|4.2
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.