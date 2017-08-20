BC-BKL–WNBA Leaders

THROUGH AUGUST 20

Scoring

G FG FT PTS AVG Griner, PHO 21 164 124 452 21.5 Stewart, SEA 28 193 134 565 20.2 Charles, NYL 29 227 110 582 20.1 Fowles, MIN 28 215 128 558 19.9 Ogwumike, LAS 29 206 125 555 19.1 Taurasi, PHO 27 152 118 509 18.9 Delle Donne, WAS 20 121 112 376 18.8 Diggins-Smith, DAL 30 167 168 545 18.2 Quigley, CHI 25 162 40 433 17.3 Loyd, SEA 29 171 113 500 17.2 Parker, LAS 28 179 85 482 17.2 Moore, MIN 28 163 93 469 16.8 Hayes, ATL 29 144 136 467 16.1 Jones, CON 29 164 117 467 16.1 McBride, SAN 26 126 108 407 15.7 Gray, LAS 29 159 78 439 15.1 Dupree, IND 28 180 57 417 14.9 Johnson, DAL 30 165 92 442 14.7 Dolson, CHI 27 157 50 388 14.4 Thomas, CON 28 154 91 399 14.2

FG Percentage

FG FGA PCT Langhorne, SEA 156 234 .667 Fowles, MIN 215 323 .666 Griner, PHO 164 288 .569 Ogwumike, LAS 206 370 .557 Dolson, CHI 157 286 .549 Jones, CON 164 299 .548 Vandersloot, CHI 101 190 .532 Quigley, CHI 162 308 .526 Harrison, SAN 151 290 .521 Beard, LAS 90 175 .514

Rebounds

G OFF DEF TOT AVG Jones, CON 29 108 226 334 11.5 Fowles, MIN 28 109 178 287 10.2 Charles, NYL 29 56 212 268 9.2 Thomas, WAS 28 92 166 258 9.2 Johnson, DAL 30 73 199 272 9.1 Stewart, SEA 28 42 198 240 8.6 Parker, LAS 28 37 200 237 8.5 Griner, PHO 21 43 127 170 8.1 Ogwumike, LAS 29 55 166 221 7.6 Lyttle, ATL 25 42 138 180 7.2

Assists

G AST AVG Vandersloot, CHI 21 169 8.0 Clarendon, ATL 30 206 6.9 Bird, SEA 26 169 6.5 Diggins-Smith, DAL 30 173 5.8 Thomas, CON 28 136 4.9 Pondexter, CHI 23 101 4.4 Jefferson, SAN 21 92 4.4 Gray, LAS 29 127 4.4 Parker, LAS 28 121 4.3 Thomas, CON 28 118 4.2

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.