BC-BKL–WNBA Leaders

Scoring
|
|G
|FG
|FT
|PTS
|AVG
|Griner, PHO
|20
|157
|120
|434
|21.7
|Fowles, MIN
|27
|212
|127
|551
|20.4
|Stewart, SEA
|27
|186
|128
|543
|20.1
|Charles, NYL
|28
|219
|108
|563
|20.1
|Taurasi, PHO
|26
|149
|118
|502
|19.3
|Delle Donne, WAS
|20
|121
|112
|376
|18.8
|Ogwumike, LAS
|28
|193
|121
|523
|18.7
|Diggins-Smith, DAL
|29
|162
|164
|528
|18.2
|Loyd, SEA
|28
|164
|111
|482
|17.2
|Quigley, CHI
|24
|154
|34
|407
|17.0
|Parker, LAS
|27
|168
|81
|453
|16.8
|Moore, MIN
|27
|155
|91
|447
|16.6
|Jones, CON
|28
|156
|114
|447
|16.0
|Hayes, ATL
|28
|138
|127
|445
|15.9
|McBride, SAN
|25
|119
|108
|389
|15.6
|Gray, LAS
|28
|152
|76
|419
|15.0
|Dupree, IND
|28
|180
|57
|417
|14.9
|Johnson, DAL
|29
|159
|84
|419
|14.4
|Dolson, CHI
|26
|149
|50
|370
|14.2
|Thomas, CON
|27
|149
|84
|382
|14.1
FG Percentage
|
|FG
|FGA
|PCT
|Langhorne, SEA
|152
|226
|.673
|Fowles, MIN
|212
|319
|.665
|Griner, PHO
|157
|272
|.577
|Ogwumike, LAS
|193
|346
|.558
|Dolson, CHI
|149
|271
|.550
|Jones, CON
|156
|288
|.542
|Beard, LAS
|89
|168
|.530
|Quigley, CHI
|154
|291
|.529
|Harrison, SAN
|146
|278
|.525
|Vandersloot, CHI
|92
|177
|.520
Rebounds
|
|G
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG
|Jones, CON
|28
|106
|218
|324
|11.6
|Fowles, MIN
|27
|105
|167
|272
|10.1
|Charles, NYL
|28
|54
|205
|259
|9.2
|Thomas, WAS
|28
|92
|166
|258
|9.2
|Johnson, DAL
|29
|70
|189
|259
|8.9
|Stewart, SEA
|27
|41
|190
|231
|8.6
|Parker, LAS
|27
|36
|189
|225
|8.3
|Griner, PHO
|20
|41
|123
|164
|8.2
|Ogwumike, LAS
|28
|50
|161
|211
|7.5
|Lyttle, ATL
|24
|40
|133
|173
|7.2
Assists
|
|G
|AST
|AVG
|Vandersloot, CHI
|20
|157
|7.8
|Clarendon, ATL
|29
|201
|6.9
|Bird, SEA
|25
|163
|6.5
|Diggins-Smith, DAL
|29
|162
|5.6
|Thomas, CON
|27
|131
|4.9
|Pondexter, CHI
|22
|97
|4.4
|Jefferson, SAN
|21
|92
|4.4
|Parker, LAS
|27
|115
|4.3
|Gray, LAS
|28
|117
|4.2
|Whalen, MIN
|22
|90
|4.1
