BC-BKL–WNBA Leaders

THROUGH AUGUST 18

Scoring

G FG FT PTS AVG Griner, PHO 20 157 120 434 21.7 Fowles, MIN 27 212 127 551 20.4 Stewart, SEA 27 186 128 543 20.1 Charles, NYL 28 219 108 563 20.1 Taurasi, PHO 26 149 118 502 19.3 Delle Donne, WAS 20 121 112 376 18.8 Ogwumike, LAS 28 193 121 523 18.7 Diggins-Smith, DAL 29 162 164 528 18.2 Loyd, SEA 28 164 111 482 17.2 Quigley, CHI 24 154 34 407 17.0 Parker, LAS 27 168 81 453 16.8 Moore, MIN 27 155 91 447 16.6 Jones, CON 28 156 114 447 16.0 Hayes, ATL 28 138 127 445 15.9 McBride, SAN 25 119 108 389 15.6 Gray, LAS 28 152 76 419 15.0 Dupree, IND 28 180 57 417 14.9 Johnson, DAL 29 159 84 419 14.4 Dolson, CHI 26 149 50 370 14.2 Thomas, CON 27 149 84 382 14.1

FG Percentage

FG FGA PCT Langhorne, SEA 152 226 .673 Fowles, MIN 212 319 .665 Griner, PHO 157 272 .577 Ogwumike, LAS 193 346 .558 Dolson, CHI 149 271 .550 Jones, CON 156 288 .542 Beard, LAS 89 168 .530 Quigley, CHI 154 291 .529 Harrison, SAN 146 278 .525 Vandersloot, CHI 92 177 .520

Rebounds

G OFF DEF TOT AVG Jones, CON 28 106 218 324 11.6 Fowles, MIN 27 105 167 272 10.1 Charles, NYL 28 54 205 259 9.2 Thomas, WAS 28 92 166 258 9.2 Johnson, DAL 29 70 189 259 8.9 Stewart, SEA 27 41 190 231 8.6 Parker, LAS 27 36 189 225 8.3 Griner, PHO 20 41 123 164 8.2 Ogwumike, LAS 28 50 161 211 7.5 Lyttle, ATL 24 40 133 173 7.2

Assists

G AST AVG Vandersloot, CHI 20 157 7.8 Clarendon, ATL 29 201 6.9 Bird, SEA 25 163 6.5 Diggins-Smith, DAL 29 162 5.6 Thomas, CON 27 131 4.9 Pondexter, CHI 22 97 4.4 Jefferson, SAN 21 92 4.4 Parker, LAS 27 115 4.3 Gray, LAS 28 117 4.2 Whalen, MIN 22 90 4.1

