BC-BKL–WNBA Leaders

THROUGH AUGUST 12

Scoring

G FG FT PTS AVG Griner, PHO 19 151 119 421 22.2 Fowles, MIN 25 197 119 513 20.5 Stewart, SEA 26 182 126 531 20.4 Charles, NYL 26 203 96 518 19.9 Taurasi, PHO 25 141 112 477 19.1 Ogwumike, LAS 26 180 117 493 19.0 Delle Donne, WAS 20 121 112 376 18.8 Diggins-Smith, DAL 29 162 164 528 18.2 Loyd, SEA 27 157 111 466 17.3 Quigley, CHI 24 154 34 407 17.0 Moore, MIN 25 147 83 421 16.8 Parker, LAS 25 155 75 418 16.7 Jones, CON 26 144 110 416 16.0 Hayes, ATL 28 138 127 445 15.9 McBride, SAN 25 119 108 389 15.6 Gray, LAS 26 143 72 394 15.2 Dupree, IND 27 176 54 406 15.0 Thomas, CON 25 142 78 362 14.5 Johnson, DAL 29 159 84 419 14.4 Dolson, CHI 26 149 50 370 14.2

FG Percentage

FG FGA PCT Fowles, MIN 197 292 .675 Langhorne, SEA 145 217 .668 Griner, PHO 151 262 .576 Ogwumike, LAS 180 323 .557 Dolson, CHI 149 271 .550 Beard, LAS 85 157 .541 Jones, CON 144 270 .533 Quigley, CHI 154 291 .529 Harrison, SAN 146 278 .525 Vandersloot, CHI 92 177 .520

Rebounds

G OFF DEF TOT AVG Jones, CON 26 103 199 302 11.6 Fowles, MIN 25 93 160 253 10.1 Charles, NYL 26 50 195 245 9.4 Thomas, WAS 26 84 161 245 9.4 Johnson, DAL 29 70 189 259 8.9 Stewart, SEA 26 40 180 220 8.5 Parker, LAS 25 34 177 211 8.4 Griner, PHO 19 39 115 154 8.1 Ogwumike, LAS 26 49 152 201 7.7 Williams, ATL 28 92 110 202 7.2

Assists

G AST AVG Vandersloot, CHI 20 157 7.8 Clarendon, ATL 28 190 6.8 Bird, SEA 25 163 6.5 Diggins-Smith, DAL 29 162 5.6 Thomas, CON 25 120 4.8 Parker, LAS 25 111 4.4 Pondexter, CHI 22 97 4.4 Jefferson, SAN 21 92 4.4 Gray, LAS 26 112 4.3 Thomas, CON 25 104 4.2

