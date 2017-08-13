BC-BKL–WNBA Leaders

Scoring
|
|G
|FG
|FT
|PTS
|AVG
|Griner, PHO
|19
|151
|119
|421
|22.2
|Fowles, MIN
|25
|197
|119
|513
|20.5
|Stewart, SEA
|26
|182
|126
|531
|20.4
|Charles, NYL
|26
|203
|96
|518
|19.9
|Taurasi, PHO
|25
|141
|112
|477
|19.1
|Ogwumike, LAS
|26
|180
|117
|493
|19.0
|Delle Donne, WAS
|20
|121
|112
|376
|18.8
|Diggins-Smith, DAL
|29
|162
|164
|528
|18.2
|Loyd, SEA
|27
|157
|111
|466
|17.3
|Quigley, CHI
|24
|154
|34
|407
|17.0
|Moore, MIN
|25
|147
|83
|421
|16.8
|Parker, LAS
|25
|155
|75
|418
|16.7
|Jones, CON
|26
|144
|110
|416
|16.0
|Hayes, ATL
|28
|138
|127
|445
|15.9
|McBride, SAN
|25
|119
|108
|389
|15.6
|Gray, LAS
|26
|143
|72
|394
|15.2
|Dupree, IND
|27
|176
|54
|406
|15.0
|Thomas, CON
|25
|142
|78
|362
|14.5
|Johnson, DAL
|29
|159
|84
|419
|14.4
|Dolson, CHI
|26
|149
|50
|370
|14.2
FG Percentage
|
|FG
|FGA
|PCT
|Fowles, MIN
|197
|292
|.675
|Langhorne, SEA
|145
|217
|.668
|Griner, PHO
|151
|262
|.576
|Ogwumike, LAS
|180
|323
|.557
|Dolson, CHI
|149
|271
|.550
|Beard, LAS
|85
|157
|.541
|Jones, CON
|144
|270
|.533
|Quigley, CHI
|154
|291
|.529
|Harrison, SAN
|146
|278
|.525
|Vandersloot, CHI
|92
|177
|.520
Rebounds
|
|G
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG
|Jones, CON
|26
|103
|199
|302
|11.6
|Fowles, MIN
|25
|93
|160
|253
|10.1
|Charles, NYL
|26
|50
|195
|245
|9.4
|Thomas, WAS
|26
|84
|161
|245
|9.4
|Johnson, DAL
|29
|70
|189
|259
|8.9
|Stewart, SEA
|26
|40
|180
|220
|8.5
|Parker, LAS
|25
|34
|177
|211
|8.4
|Griner, PHO
|19
|39
|115
|154
|8.1
|Ogwumike, LAS
|26
|49
|152
|201
|7.7
|Williams, ATL
|28
|92
|110
|202
|7.2
Assists
|
|G
|AST
|AVG
|Vandersloot, CHI
|20
|157
|7.8
|Clarendon, ATL
|28
|190
|6.8
|Bird, SEA
|25
|163
|6.5
|Diggins-Smith, DAL
|29
|162
|5.6
|Thomas, CON
|25
|120
|4.8
|Parker, LAS
|25
|111
|4.4
|Pondexter, CHI
|22
|97
|4.4
|Jefferson, SAN
|21
|92
|4.4
|Gray, LAS
|26
|112
|4.3
|Thomas, CON
|25
|104
|4.2
