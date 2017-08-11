BC-BKL–WNBA Leaders

Scoring
|
|G
|FG
|FT
|PTS
|AVG
|Fowles, MIN
|24
|189
|118
|496
|20.7
|Stewart, SEA
|25
|175
|121
|511
|20.4
|Charles, NYL
|26
|203
|96
|518
|19.9
|Ogwumike, LAS
|25
|179
|116
|490
|19.6
|Taurasi, PHO
|24
|135
|108
|457
|19.0
|Delle Donne, WAS
|20
|121
|112
|376
|18.8
|Diggins-Smith, DAL
|28
|158
|154
|509
|18.2
|Loyd, SEA
|26
|150
|108
|446
|17.2
|Moore, MIN
|24
|143
|79
|409
|17.0
|Quigley, CHI
|24
|154
|34
|407
|17.0
|Parker, LAS
|24
|150
|69
|399
|16.6
|Hayes, ATL
|27
|137
|127
|442
|16.4
|Jones, CON
|25
|140
|99
|397
|15.9
|McBride, SAN
|24
|114
|106
|375
|15.6
|Gray, LAS
|25
|135
|67
|371
|14.8
|Dupree, IND
|26
|164
|52
|380
|14.6
|Johnson, DAL
|28
|152
|80
|399
|14.2
|Dolson, CHI
|26
|149
|50
|370
|14.2
|Thomas, CON
|24
|133
|75
|341
|14.2
|Thomas, CON
|24
|133
|29
|338
|14.1
FG Percentage
|
|FG
|FGA
|PCT
|Fowles, MIN
|189
|277
|.682
|Langhorne, SEA
|137
|208
|.659
|Griner, PHO
|143
|248
|.577
|Ogwumike, LAS
|179
|315
|.568
|Dolson, CHI
|149
|271
|.550
|Beard, LAS
|84
|154
|.545
|Jones, CON
|140
|261
|.536
|Quigley, CHI
|154
|291
|.529
|Vandersloot, CHI
|92
|177
|.520
|Harrison, SAN
|136
|266
|.511
Rebounds
|
|G
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG
|Jones, CON
|25
|97
|189
|286
|11.4
|Fowles, MIN
|24
|89
|151
|240
|10.0
|Charles, NYL
|26
|50
|195
|245
|9.4
|Thomas, WAS
|25
|81
|150
|231
|9.2
|Johnson, DAL
|28
|68
|179
|247
|8.8
|Stewart, SEA
|25
|40
|171
|211
|8.4
|Parker, LAS
|24
|33
|168
|201
|8.4
|Ogwumike, LAS
|25
|47
|146
|193
|7.7
|Williams, ATL
|27
|89
|109
|198
|7.3
|Lyttle, ATL
|22
|37
|124
|161
|7.3
Assists
|
|G
|AST
|AVG
|Vandersloot, CHI
|20
|157
|7.8
|Clarendon, ATL
|27
|185
|6.9
|Bird, SEA
|24
|158
|6.6
|Diggins-Smith, DAL
|28
|157
|5.6
|Thomas, CON
|24
|116
|4.8
|Jefferson, SAN
|20
|90
|4.5
|Parker, LAS
|24
|108
|4.5
|Pondexter, CHI
|22
|97
|4.4
|Gray, LAS
|25
|109
|4.4
|Thomas, CON
|24
|103
|4.3
