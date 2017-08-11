BC-BKL–WNBA Leaders

501.5
By The Associated Press August 11, 2017
THROUGH AUGUST 11

Scoring

G FG FT PTS AVG
Fowles, MIN 24 189 118 496 20.7
Stewart, SEA 25 175 121 511 20.4
Charles, NYL 26 203 96 518 19.9
Ogwumike, LAS 25 179 116 490 19.6
Taurasi, PHO 24 135 108 457 19.0
Delle Donne, WAS 20 121 112 376 18.8
Diggins-Smith, DAL 28 158 154 509 18.2
Loyd, SEA 26 150 108 446 17.2
Moore, MIN 24 143 79 409 17.0
Quigley, CHI 24 154 34 407 17.0
Parker, LAS 24 150 69 399 16.6
Hayes, ATL 27 137 127 442 16.4
Jones, CON 25 140 99 397 15.9
McBride, SAN 24 114 106 375 15.6
Gray, LAS 25 135 67 371 14.8
Dupree, IND 26 164 52 380 14.6
Johnson, DAL 28 152 80 399 14.2
Dolson, CHI 26 149 50 370 14.2
Thomas, CON 24 133 75 341 14.2
Thomas, CON 24 133 29 338 14.1

FG Percentage

FG FGA PCT
Fowles, MIN 189 277 .682
Langhorne, SEA 137 208 .659
Griner, PHO 143 248 .577
Ogwumike, LAS 179 315 .568
Dolson, CHI 149 271 .550
Beard, LAS 84 154 .545
Jones, CON 140 261 .536
Quigley, CHI 154 291 .529
Vandersloot, CHI 92 177 .520
Harrison, SAN 136 266 .511

Rebounds

G OFF DEF TOT AVG
Jones, CON 25 97 189 286 11.4
Fowles, MIN 24 89 151 240 10.0
Charles, NYL 26 50 195 245 9.4
Thomas, WAS 25 81 150 231 9.2
Johnson, DAL 28 68 179 247 8.8
Stewart, SEA 25 40 171 211 8.4
Parker, LAS 24 33 168 201 8.4
Ogwumike, LAS 25 47 146 193 7.7
Williams, ATL 27 89 109 198 7.3
Lyttle, ATL 22 37 124 161 7.3

Assists

G AST AVG
Vandersloot, CHI 20 157 7.8
Clarendon, ATL 27 185 6.9
Bird, SEA 24 158 6.6
Diggins-Smith, DAL 28 157 5.6
Thomas, CON 24 116 4.8
Jefferson, SAN 20 90 4.5
Parker, LAS 24 108 4.5
Pondexter, CHI 22 97 4.4
Gray, LAS 25 109 4.4
Thomas, CON 24 103 4.3

