BC-BKL–WNBA Leaders

Scoring
|
|G
|FG
|FT
|PTS
|AVG
|Griner, PHO
|18
|143
|116
|402
|22.3
|Fowles, MIN
|24
|189
|118
|496
|20.7
|Stewart, SEA
|25
|175
|121
|511
|20.4
|Charles, NYL
|25
|197
|93
|503
|20.1
|Ogwumike, LAS
|25
|179
|116
|490
|19.6
|Taurasi, PHO
|23
|130
|104
|441
|19.2
|Delle Donne, WAS
|20
|121
|112
|376
|18.8
|Diggins-Smith, DAL
|27
|155
|148
|496
|18.4
|Loyd, SEA
|26
|150
|108
|446
|17.2
|Moore, MIN
|24
|143
|79
|409
|17.0
|Quigley, CHI
|23
|148
|32
|390
|17.0
|Parker, LAS
|24
|150
|69
|399
|16.6
|Hayes, ATL
|26
|134
|122
|429
|16.5
|McBride, SAN
|23
|112
|106
|370
|16.1
|Jones, CON
|25
|140
|99
|397
|15.9
|Gray, LAS
|25
|135
|67
|371
|14.8
|Dupree, IND
|26
|164
|52
|380
|14.6
|Thomas, CON
|24
|133
|75
|341
|14.2
|Dolson, CHI
|25
|143
|47
|355
|14.2
|Thomas, CON
|24
|133
|29
|338
|14.1
FG Percentage
|
|FG
|FGA
|PCT
|Fowles, MIN
|189
|277
|.682
|Langhorne, SEA
|137
|208
|.659
|Griner, PHO
|143
|248
|.577
|Ogwumike, LAS
|179
|315
|.568
|Beard, LAS
|84
|154
|.545
|Dolson, CHI
|143
|264
|.542
|Jones, CON
|140
|261
|.536
|Quigley, CHI
|148
|280
|.529
|Harrison, SAN
|132
|258
|.512
|Gray, LAS
|135
|265
|.509
Rebounds
|
|G
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG
|Jones, CON
|25
|97
|189
|286
|11.4
|Fowles, MIN
|24
|89
|151
|240
|10.0
|Charles, NYL
|25
|49
|188
|237
|9.5
|Thomas, WAS
|25
|81
|150
|231
|9.2
|Johnson, DAL
|27
|63
|169
|232
|8.6
|Stewart, SEA
|25
|40
|171
|211
|8.4
|Parker, LAS
|24
|33
|168
|201
|8.4
|Griner, PHO
|18
|37
|110
|147
|8.2
|Ogwumike, LAS
|25
|47
|146
|193
|7.7
|Lyttle, ATL
|21
|36
|121
|157
|7.5
Assists
|
|G
|AST
|AVG
|Vandersloot, CHI
|19
|147
|7.7
|Clarendon, ATL
|26
|177
|6.8
|Bird, SEA
|24
|158
|6.6
|Diggins-Smith, DAL
|27
|154
|5.7
|Thomas, CON
|24
|116
|4.8
|Pondexter, CHI
|21
|95
|4.5
|Jefferson, SAN
|20
|90
|4.5
|Parker, LAS
|24
|108
|4.5
|Gray, LAS
|25
|109
|4.4
|Thomas, CON
|24
|103
|4.3
