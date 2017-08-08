BC-BKL–WNBA Leaders

501.5
By The Associated Press August 8, 2017 9:39 pm 08/08/2017 09:39pm
THROUGH AUGUST 8

Scoring

G FG FT PTS AVG
Griner, PHO 18 143 116 402 22.3
Fowles, MIN 24 189 118 496 20.7
Stewart, SEA 25 175 121 511 20.4
Charles, NYL 24 189 84 477 19.9
Ogwumike, LAS 25 179 116 490 19.6
Taurasi, PHO 23 130 104 441 19.2
Delle Donne, WAS 20 121 112 376 18.8
Diggins-Smith, DAL 27 155 148 496 18.4
Loyd, SEA 26 150 108 446 17.2
Moore, MIN 24 143 79 409 17.0
Quigley, CHI 23 148 32 390 17.0
Parker, LAS 24 150 69 399 16.6
Hayes, ATL 26 134 122 429 16.5
McBride, SAN 23 112 106 370 16.1
Jones, CON 25 140 99 397 15.9
Gray, LAS 25 135 67 371 14.8
Dupree, IND 25 159 48 366 14.6
Thomas, CON 24 133 75 341 14.2
Dolson, CHI 25 143 47 355 14.2
Thomas, CON 24 133 29 338 14.1

FG Percentage

FG FGA PCT
Fowles, MIN 189 277 .682
Langhorne, SEA 137 208 .659
Griner, PHO 143 248 .577
Ogwumike, LAS 179 315 .568
Beard, LAS 84 154 .545
Dolson, CHI 143 264 .542
Jones, CON 140 261 .536
Quigley, CHI 148 280 .529
Harrison, SAN 132 258 .512
Gray, LAS 135 265 .509

Rebounds

G OFF DEF TOT AVG
Jones, CON 25 97 189 286 11.4
Fowles, MIN 24 89 151 240 10.0
Charles, NYL 24 47 183 230 9.6
Thomas, WAS 25 81 150 231 9.2
Johnson, DAL 27 63 169 232 8.6
Stewart, SEA 25 40 171 211 8.4
Parker, LAS 24 33 168 201 8.4
Griner, PHO 18 37 110 147 8.2
Ogwumike, LAS 25 47 146 193 7.7
Lyttle, ATL 21 36 121 157 7.5

Assists

G AST AVG
Vandersloot, CHI 19 147 7.7
Clarendon, ATL 26 177 6.8
Bird, SEA 24 158 6.6
Diggins-Smith, DAL 27 154 5.7
Thomas, CON 24 116 4.8
Pondexter, CHI 21 95 4.5
Jefferson, SAN 20 90 4.5
Parker, LAS 24 108 4.5
Gray, LAS 25 109 4.4
Thomas, CON 24 103 4.3

