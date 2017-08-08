BC-BKL–WNBA Leaders

Scoring
|
|G
|FG
|FT
|PTS
|AVG
|Griner, PHO
|18
|143
|116
|402
|22.3
|Stewart, SEA
|24
|169
|116
|494
|20.6
|Fowles, MIN
|23
|182
|105
|469
|20.4
|Charles, NYL
|24
|189
|84
|477
|19.9
|Ogwumike, LAS
|25
|179
|116
|490
|19.6
|Taurasi, PHO
|23
|130
|104
|441
|19.2
|Delle Donne, WAS
|20
|121
|112
|376
|18.8
|Diggins-Smith, DAL
|27
|155
|148
|496
|18.4
|Loyd, SEA
|25
|146
|107
|435
|17.4
|Moore, MIN
|23
|136
|77
|393
|17.1
|Quigley, CHI
|23
|148
|32
|390
|17.0
|Hayes, ATL
|25
|131
|118
|416
|16.6
|Parker, LAS
|24
|150
|69
|399
|16.6
|McBride, SAN
|23
|112
|106
|370
|16.1
|Jones, CON
|24
|134
|91
|377
|15.7
|Gray, LAS
|25
|135
|67
|371
|14.8
|Thomas, CON
|23
|133
|29
|338
|14.7
|Dupree, IND
|25
|159
|48
|366
|14.6
|Dolson, CHI
|25
|143
|47
|355
|14.2
|Thomas, CON
|23
|126
|72
|324
|14.1
FG Percentage
|
|FG
|FGA
|PCT
|Fowles, MIN
|182
|269
|.677
|Langhorne, SEA
|135
|204
|.662
|Griner, PHO
|143
|248
|.577
|Ogwumike, LAS
|179
|315
|.568
|Beard, LAS
|84
|154
|.545
|Dolson, CHI
|143
|264
|.542
|Jones, CON
|134
|249
|.538
|Quigley, CHI
|148
|280
|.529
|Augustus, MIN
|101
|196
|.515
|Harrison, SAN
|132
|258
|.512
Rebounds
|
|G
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG
|Jones, CON
|24
|94
|178
|272
|11.3
|Fowles, MIN
|23
|86
|141
|227
|9.9
|Charles, NYL
|24
|47
|183
|230
|9.6
|Thomas, WAS
|25
|81
|150
|231
|9.2
|Johnson, DAL
|27
|63
|169
|232
|8.6
|Stewart, SEA
|24
|40
|165
|205
|8.5
|Parker, LAS
|24
|33
|168
|201
|8.4
|Griner, PHO
|18
|37
|110
|147
|8.2
|Ogwumike, LAS
|25
|47
|146
|193
|7.7
|Lyttle, ATL
|20
|32
|114
|146
|7.3
Assists
|
|G
|AST
|AVG
|Vandersloot, CHI
|19
|147
|7.7
|Clarendon, ATL
|25
|174
|7.0
|Bird, SEA
|23
|154
|6.7
|Diggins-Smith, DAL
|27
|154
|5.7
|Thomas, CON
|23
|113
|4.9
|Pondexter, CHI
|21
|95
|4.5
|Jefferson, SAN
|20
|90
|4.5
|Parker, LAS
|24
|108
|4.5
|Thomas, CON
|23
|103
|4.5
|Gray, LAS
|25
|109
|4.4
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.