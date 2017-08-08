BC-BKL–WNBA Leaders

501.5
By The Associated Press August 8, 2017 10:00 am 08/08/2017 10:00am
THROUGH AUGUST 7

Scoring

G FG FT PTS AVG
Griner, PHO 18 143 116 402 22.3
Stewart, SEA 24 169 116 494 20.6
Fowles, MIN 23 182 105 469 20.4
Charles, NYL 24 189 84 477 19.9
Ogwumike, LAS 25 179 116 490 19.6
Taurasi, PHO 23 130 104 441 19.2
Delle Donne, WAS 20 121 112 376 18.8
Diggins-Smith, DAL 27 155 148 496 18.4
Loyd, SEA 25 146 107 435 17.4
Moore, MIN 23 136 77 393 17.1
Quigley, CHI 23 148 32 390 17.0
Hayes, ATL 25 131 118 416 16.6
Parker, LAS 24 150 69 399 16.6
McBride, SAN 23 112 106 370 16.1
Jones, CON 24 134 91 377 15.7
Gray, LAS 25 135 67 371 14.8
Thomas, CON 23 133 29 338 14.7
Dupree, IND 25 159 48 366 14.6
Dolson, CHI 25 143 47 355 14.2
Thomas, CON 23 126 72 324 14.1

FG Percentage

FG FGA PCT
Fowles, MIN 182 269 .677
Langhorne, SEA 135 204 .662
Griner, PHO 143 248 .577
Ogwumike, LAS 179 315 .568
Beard, LAS 84 154 .545
Dolson, CHI 143 264 .542
Jones, CON 134 249 .538
Quigley, CHI 148 280 .529
Augustus, MIN 101 196 .515
Harrison, SAN 132 258 .512

Rebounds

G OFF DEF TOT AVG
Jones, CON 24 94 178 272 11.3
Fowles, MIN 23 86 141 227 9.9
Charles, NYL 24 47 183 230 9.6
Thomas, WAS 25 81 150 231 9.2
Johnson, DAL 27 63 169 232 8.6
Stewart, SEA 24 40 165 205 8.5
Parker, LAS 24 33 168 201 8.4
Griner, PHO 18 37 110 147 8.2
Ogwumike, LAS 25 47 146 193 7.7
Lyttle, ATL 20 32 114 146 7.3

Assists

G AST AVG
Vandersloot, CHI 19 147 7.7
Clarendon, ATL 25 174 7.0
Bird, SEA 23 154 6.7
Diggins-Smith, DAL 27 154 5.7
Thomas, CON 23 113 4.9
Pondexter, CHI 21 95 4.5
Jefferson, SAN 20 90 4.5
Parker, LAS 24 108 4.5
Thomas, CON 23 103 4.5
Gray, LAS 25 109 4.4

