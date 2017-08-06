BC-BKL–WNBA Leaders

501.5
By The Associated Press August 6, 2017 5:42 pm 08/06/2017 05:42pm
THROUGH AUGUST 6

Scoring

G FG FT PTS AVG
Griner, PHO 18 143 116 402 22.3
Fowles, MIN 22 179 105 463 21.0
Stewart, SEA 24 169 116 494 20.6
Charles, NYL 24 189 84 477 19.9
Ogwumike, LAS 24 172 110 469 19.5
Taurasi, PHO 23 130 104 441 19.2
Delle Donne, WAS 20 121 112 376 18.8
Diggins-Smith, DAL 26 150 144 482 18.5
Loyd, SEA 25 146 107 435 17.4
Quigley, CHI 23 148 32 390 17.0
Hayes, ATL 25 131 118 416 16.6
Moore, MIN 22 127 67 365 16.6
Parker, LAS 23 143 63 378 16.4
McBride, SAN 23 112 106 370 16.1
Jones, CON 24 134 91 377 15.7
Gray, LAS 24 132 61 359 15.0
Thomas, CON 23 133 29 338 14.7
Dolson, CHI 25 143 47 355 14.2
Thomas, CON 23 126 72 324 14.1
Dupree, IND 24 144 47 335 14.0

FG Percentage

FG FGA PCT
Fowles, MIN 179 261 .686
Langhorne, SEA 135 204 .662
Griner, PHO 143 248 .577
Ogwumike, LAS 172 300 .573
Beard, LAS 82 151 .543
Dolson, CHI 143 264 .542
Jones, CON 134 249 .538
Quigley, CHI 148 280 .529
Gray, LAS 132 254 .520
Augustus, MIN 95 184 .516

Rebounds

G OFF DEF TOT AVG
Jones, CON 24 94 178 272 11.3
Fowles, MIN 22 83 136 219 10.0
Charles, NYL 24 47 183 230 9.6
Thomas, WAS 25 81 150 231 9.2
Stewart, SEA 24 40 165 205 8.5
Johnson, DAL 26 61 158 219 8.4
Parker, LAS 23 32 160 192 8.3
Griner, PHO 18 37 110 147 8.2
Ogwumike, LAS 24 47 139 186 7.8
Lyttle, ATL 20 32 114 146 7.3

Assists

G AST AVG
Vandersloot, CHI 19 147 7.7
Clarendon, ATL 25 174 7.0
Bird, SEA 23 154 6.7
Diggins-Smith, DAL 26 151 5.8
Thomas, CON 23 113 4.9
Parker, LAS 23 106 4.6
Pondexter, CHI 21 95 4.5
Jefferson, SAN 20 90 4.5
Thomas, CON 23 103 4.5
Gray, LAS 24 105 4.4

Topics:
