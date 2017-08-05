501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » BC-BKL--WNBA Leaders

BC-BKL–WNBA Leaders

By The Associated Press August 5, 2017 1:03 am 08/05/2017 01:03am
Share
THROUGH AUGUST 4

Scoring

G FG FT PTS AVG
Griner, PHO 18 143 116 402 22.3
Fowles, MIN 22 179 105 463 21.0
Stewart, SEA 23 156 112 462 20.1
Charles, NYL 24 189 84 477 19.9
Ogwumike, LAS 24 172 110 469 19.5
Taurasi, PHO 22 125 101 425 19.3
Delle Donne, WAS 20 121 112 376 18.8
Diggins-Smith, DAL 26 150 144 482 18.5
Loyd, SEA 24 140 105 419 17.5
Quigley, CHI 22 142 31 375 17.0
Hayes, ATL 24 127 115 403 16.8
Moore, MIN 22 127 67 365 16.6
Parker, LAS 23 143 63 378 16.4
McBride, SAN 22 108 98 353 16.0
Jones, CON 24 134 91 377 15.7
Gray, LAS 24 132 61 359 15.0
Thomas, CON 23 133 29 338 14.7
Thomas, CON 23 126 72 324 14.1
Dolson, CHI 24 137 42 337 14.0
Dupree, IND 24 144 47 335 14.0

FG Percentage

FG FGA PCT
Fowles, MIN 179 261 .686
Langhorne, SEA 134 199 .673
Griner, PHO 143 248 .577
Ogwumike, LAS 172 300 .573
Dolson, CHI 137 250 .548
Beard, LAS 82 151 .543
Jones, CON 134 249 .538
Quigley, CHI 142 270 .526
Harrison, SAN 130 249 .522
Gray, LAS 132 254 .520

Rebounds

G OFF DEF TOT AVG
Jones, CON 24 94 178 272 11.3
Fowles, MIN 22 83 136 219 10.0
Charles, NYL 24 47 183 230 9.6
Thomas, WAS 24 76 139 215 9.0
Stewart, SEA 23 37 160 197 8.6
Johnson, DAL 26 61 158 219 8.4
Parker, LAS 23 32 160 192 8.3
Griner, PHO 18 37 110 147 8.2
Ogwumike, LAS 24 47 139 186 7.8
Lyttle, ATL 19 31 108 139 7.3

Assists

G AST AVG
Vandersloot, CHI 18 137 7.6
Clarendon, ATL 24 169 7.0
Bird, SEA 22 148 6.7
Diggins-Smith, DAL 26 151 5.8
Thomas, CON 23 113 4.9
Parker, LAS 23 106 4.6
Pondexter, CHI 20 92 4.6
Jefferson, SAN 20 90 4.5
Thomas, CON 23 103 4.5
Gray, LAS 24 105 4.4

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News Sports

Don't Miss

Sales tax holidays for Md., Va.

See when D.C. Maryland and Virginia are having their sales tax holidays — and which items are tax-exempt.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?