BC-BKL–WNBA Leaders

THROUGH AUGUST 2

Scoring

G FG FT PTS AVG Griner, PHO 18 143 116 402 22.3 Fowles, MIN 21 169 100 438 20.9 Charles, NYL 23 184 84 467 20.3 Stewart, SEA 22 150 105 441 20.0 Ogwumike, LAS 23 166 106 452 19.7 Delle Donne, WAS 20 121 112 376 18.8 Taurasi, PHO 21 113 96 392 18.7 Diggins-Smith, DAL 25 141 144 459 18.4 Loyd, SEA 23 132 102 396 17.2 Quigley, CHI 21 137 29 360 17.1 Hayes, ATL 23 123 115 393 17.1 Moore, MIN 21 123 61 350 16.7 McBride, SAN 21 104 95 341 16.2 Parker, LAS 22 135 58 354 16.1 Jones, CON 23 129 82 358 15.6 Gray, LAS 23 127 61 348 15.1 Thomas, CON 22 127 27 323 14.7 Dolson, CHI 23 132 42 326 14.2 Thomas, CON 22 119 68 306 13.9 Dupree, IND 23 135 47 317 13.8

FG Percentage

FG FGA PCT Fowles, MIN 169 248 .681 Langhorne, SEA 129 191 .675 Griner, PHO 143 248 .577 Ogwumike, LAS 166 288 .576 Dolson, CHI 132 239 .552 Beard, LAS 81 150 .540 Jones, CON 129 240 .538 Quigley, CHI 137 259 .529 Jefferson, SAN 75 143 .524 Gray, LAS 127 245 .518

Rebounds

G OFF DEF TOT AVG Jones, CON 23 91 166 257 11.2 Charles, NYL 23 47 180 227 9.9 Fowles, MIN 21 79 127 206 9.8 Stewart, SEA 22 36 156 192 8.7 Parker, LAS 22 32 156 188 8.5 Thomas, WAS 23 71 124 195 8.5 Griner, PHO 18 37 110 147 8.2 Johnson, DAL 25 58 145 203 8.1 Ogwumike, LAS 23 45 135 180 7.8 Williams, ATL 23 70 95 165 7.2

Assists

G AST AVG Vandersloot, CHI 17 127 7.5 Clarendon, ATL 23 164 7.1 Bird, SEA 21 141 6.7 Diggins-Smith, DAL 25 144 5.8 Thomas, CON 22 109 5.0 Pondexter, CHI 19 90 4.7 Thomas, CON 22 102 4.6 Jefferson, SAN 19 88 4.6 Parker, LAS 22 100 4.5 Gray, LAS 23 102 4.4

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.