BC-BBM–New York-Penn League Glance
|New York-Penn League
|By The Associated Press
|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|41
|25
|.621
|—
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|39
|28
|.582
|2½
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|36
|30
|.545
|5
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|18
|47
|.277
|22½
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|39
|27
|.591
|—
|State College (Cardinals)
|36
|31
|.537
|3½
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|35
|32
|.522
|4½
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|32
|33
|.492
|6½
|Batavia (Marlins)
|28
|38
|.424
|11
|Auburn (Nationals)
|26
|40
|.394
|13
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Vermont (Athletics)
|37
|29
|.561
|—
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|32
|31
|.508
|3½
|Tri-City (Astros)
|32
|35
|.478
|5½
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|30
|35
|.462
|6½
___
Tri-City 2, Hudson Valley 0, 12 innings
Staten Island 3, Lowell 0
Vermont at Brooklyn, ppd.
Williamsport 8, Auburn 2
Connecticut at Aberdeen, ppd.
Batavia 2, Mahoning Valley 0
State College 13, West Virginia 11, 10 innings
Hudson Valley 4, Tri-City 3, 10 innings
Staten Island at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.
Vermont at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Auburn at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.
Connecticut at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.
State College at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Lowell at Brooklyn, TBD
Connecticut at Staten Island, TBD
Connecticut at Staten Island, 5 p.m.
Lowell at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.
Aberdeen at Tri-City, 7 p.m.
State College at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
West Virginia at Auburn, 7:05 p.m.
Batavia at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.
Vermont at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
