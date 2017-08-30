501.5
BC-BBM–New York-Penn League Glance

By The Associated Press August 30, 2017
BC-BBM–New York-Penn League Glance

New York-Penn League
By The Associated Press
At A Glance
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Staten Island (Yankees) 41 25 .621
Hudson Valley (Rays) 39 28 .582
Aberdeen (Orioles) 36 30 .545 5
Brooklyn (Mets) 18 47 .277 22½
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 39 27 .591
State College (Cardinals) 36 31 .537
West Virginia (Pirates) 35 32 .522
Williamsport (Phillies) 32 33 .492
Batavia (Marlins) 28 38 .424 11
Auburn (Nationals) 26 40 .394 13
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Vermont (Athletics) 37 29 .561
Connecticut (Tigers) 32 31 .508
Tri-City (Astros) 32 35 .478
Lowell (Red Sox) 30 35 .462

___

Tuesday’s Games

Tri-City 2, Hudson Valley 0, 12 innings

Staten Island 3, Lowell 0

Vermont at Brooklyn, ppd.

Williamsport 8, Auburn 2

Connecticut at Aberdeen, ppd.

Batavia 2, Mahoning Valley 0

State College 13, West Virginia 11, 10 innings

Hudson Valley 4, Tri-City 3, 10 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Staten Island at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Vermont at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Auburn at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

State College at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Lowell at Brooklyn, TBD

Connecticut at Staten Island, TBD

Connecticut at Staten Island, 5 p.m.

Lowell at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Aberdeen at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

State College at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Auburn, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Vermont at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

