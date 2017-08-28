BC-BBM–New York-Penn League Glance
|New York-Penn League
|By The Associated Press
|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|40
|24
|.625
|—
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|37
|27
|.578
|3
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|36
|29
|.554
|4½
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|17
|47
|.266
|23
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|38
|26
|.594
|—
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|35
|30
|.538
|3½
|State College (Cardinals)
|34
|31
|.523
|4½
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|31
|32
|.492
|6½
|Batavia (Marlins)
|27
|37
|.422
|11
|Auburn (Nationals)
|25
|39
|.391
|13
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Vermont (Athletics)
|37
|28
|.569
|—
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|31
|31
|.500
|4½
|Tri-City (Astros)
|31
|33
|.484
|5½
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|29
|34
|.460
|7
___
Williamsport 2, Auburn 1
Mahoning Valley 6, Batavia 3, 11 innings
Staten Island at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.
Vermont at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Connecticut at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
State College at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Auburn at Williamsport, 7:37 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at Batavia, 8:40 p.m.
Staten Island at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.
Vermont at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Auburn at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.
Connecticut at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.
State College at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Staten Island at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.
Vermont at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Auburn at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.
Connecticut at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.
State College at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
