BC-BBM–New York-Penn League Glance

By The Associated Press August 28, 2017 9:02 pm 08/28/2017 09:02pm
New York-Penn League
By The Associated Press
At A Glance
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Staten Island (Yankees) 40 24 .625
Hudson Valley (Rays) 37 27 .578 3
Aberdeen (Orioles) 36 29 .554
Brooklyn (Mets) 17 47 .266 23
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 38 26 .594
West Virginia (Pirates) 35 30 .538
State College (Cardinals) 34 31 .523
Williamsport (Phillies) 31 32 .492
Batavia (Marlins) 27 37 .422 11
Auburn (Nationals) 25 39 .391 13
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Vermont (Athletics) 37 28 .569
Connecticut (Tigers) 31 31 .500
Tri-City (Astros) 31 33 .484
Lowell (Red Sox) 29 34 .460 7

___

Monday’s Games

Williamsport 2, Auburn 1

Mahoning Valley 6, Batavia 3, 11 innings

Staten Island at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Vermont at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Connecticut at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

State College at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at Williamsport, 7:37 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Batavia, 8:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Staten Island at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Vermont at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Auburn at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

State College at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Staten Island at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Vermont at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Auburn at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

State College at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

