BC-BBM–New York-Penn League Glance

New York-Penn League By The Associated Press At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Staten Island (Yankees) 39 20 .661 — Hudson Valley (Rays) 35 25 .583 4½ Aberdeen (Orioles) 33 27 .550 6½ Brooklyn (Mets) 15 45 .250 24½ Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB West Virginia (Pirates) 35 26 .574 — Mahoning Valley (Indians) 33 25 .569 ½ State College (Cardinals) 31 30 .508 4 Williamsport (Phillies) 28 30 .483 5½ Batavia (Marlins) 24 34 .414 9½ Auburn (Nationals) 24 35 .407 10 Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Vermont (Athletics) 34 27 .557 — Tri-City (Astros) 30 30 .500 3½ Connecticut (Tigers) 28 30 .483 4½ Lowell (Red Sox) 27 32 .458 6

Wednesday’s Games

Williamsport 2, Auburn 0

Vermont 15, Lowell 2

Hudson Valley 8, Brooklyn 0

Batavia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen 4, Staten Island 3

Connecticut 5, Tri-City 2

West Virginia 6, State College 4

Williamsport 3, Auburn 0

Thursday’s Games

Vermont at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Auburn at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Brooklyn at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at Auburn, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at State College, 7:05 p.m.

