BC-BBM–New York-Penn League Glance
|New York-Penn League
|By The Associated Press
|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|39
|20
|.661
|—
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|35
|25
|.583
|4½
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|33
|27
|.550
|6½
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|15
|45
|.250
|24½
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|35
|26
|.574
|—
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|33
|25
|.569
|½
|State College (Cardinals)
|31
|30
|.508
|4
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|28
|30
|.483
|5½
|Batavia (Marlins)
|24
|34
|.414
|9½
|Auburn (Nationals)
|24
|35
|.407
|10
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Vermont (Athletics)
|34
|27
|.557
|—
|Tri-City (Astros)
|30
|30
|.500
|3½
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|28
|30
|.483
|4½
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|27
|32
|.458
|6
___
Williamsport 2, Auburn 0
Vermont 15, Lowell 2
Hudson Valley 8, Brooklyn 0
Batavia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Aberdeen 4, Staten Island 3
Connecticut 5, Tri-City 2
West Virginia 6, State College 4
Williamsport 3, Auburn 0
Vermont at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Auburn at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.
Staten Island at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.
West Virginia at State College, 7:05 p.m.
Batavia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
Lowell at Tri-City, 7 p.m.
Aberdeen at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
Batavia at Auburn, 7:05 p.m.
West Virginia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.
Williamsport at State College, 7:05 p.m.
