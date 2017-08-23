BC-BBM–New York-Penn League Glance

501.5
By The Associated Press August 23, 2017 10:32 pm 08/23/2017 10:32pm
New York-Penn League
By The Associated Press
At A Glance
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Staten Island (Yankees) 39 20 .661
Hudson Valley (Rays) 35 25 .583
Aberdeen (Orioles) 33 27 .550
Brooklyn (Mets) 15 45 .250 24½
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
West Virginia (Pirates) 35 26 .574
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 33 25 .569 ½
State College (Cardinals) 31 30 .508 4
Williamsport (Phillies) 28 30 .483
Batavia (Marlins) 24 34 .414
Auburn (Nationals) 24 35 .407 10
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Vermont (Athletics) 34 27 .557
Tri-City (Astros) 30 30 .500
Connecticut (Tigers) 28 30 .483
Lowell (Red Sox) 27 32 .458 6

___

Wednesday’s Games

Williamsport 2, Auburn 0

Vermont 15, Lowell 2

Hudson Valley 8, Brooklyn 0

Batavia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen 4, Staten Island 3

Connecticut 5, Tri-City 2

West Virginia 6, State College 4

Williamsport 3, Auburn 0

Thursday’s Games

Vermont at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Auburn at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Brooklyn at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at Auburn, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at State College, 7:05 p.m.

