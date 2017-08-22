501.5
BC-BBM–New York-Penn League Glance

By The Associated Press August 22, 2017 9:02 pm 08/22/2017 09:02pm
BC-BBM–New York-Penn League Glance

New York-Penn League
By The Associated Press
At A Glance
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Staten Island (Yankees) 38 20 .655
Hudson Valley (Rays) 33 25 .569 5
Aberdeen (Orioles) 33 26 .559
Brooklyn (Mets) 15 43 .259 23
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
West Virginia (Pirates) 34 25 .576
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 32 25 .561 1
State College (Cardinals) 30 29 .508 4
Williamsport (Phillies) 26 30 .464
Batavia (Marlins) 24 33 .421 9
Auburn (Nationals) 24 33 .421 9
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Vermont (Athletics) 33 26 .559
Tri-City (Astros) 30 28 .517
Connecticut (Tigers) 26 30 .464
Lowell (Red Sox) 26 31 .456 6

___

Tuesday’s Games

Connecticut 2, Tri-City 1

Vermont at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Batavia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at Williamsport, ppd.

Staten Island at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Vermont at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Batavia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Vermont at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Auburn at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Topics:
