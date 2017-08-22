BC-BBM–New York-Penn League Glance
|New York-Penn League
|By The Associated Press
|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|38
|20
|.655
|—
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|33
|25
|.569
|5
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|33
|26
|.559
|5½
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|15
|43
|.259
|23
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|34
|25
|.576
|—
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|32
|25
|.561
|1
|State College (Cardinals)
|30
|29
|.508
|4
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|26
|30
|.464
|6½
|Batavia (Marlins)
|24
|33
|.421
|9
|Auburn (Nationals)
|24
|33
|.421
|9
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Vermont (Athletics)
|33
|26
|.559
|—
|Tri-City (Astros)
|30
|28
|.517
|2½
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|26
|30
|.464
|5½
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|26
|31
|.456
|6
___
Connecticut 2, Tri-City 1
Vermont at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Batavia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Auburn at Williamsport, ppd.
Staten Island at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.
West Virginia at State College, 7:05 p.m.
Vermont at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Batavia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Auburn at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.
Staten Island at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.
West Virginia at State College, 7:05 p.m.
Vermont at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Auburn at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.
Staten Island at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.
West Virginia at State College, 7:05 p.m.
Batavia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.