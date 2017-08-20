BC-BBM–New York-Penn League Glance

New York-Penn League By The Associated Press At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Staten Island (Yankees) 37 20 .649 — Aberdeen (Orioles) 33 25 .569 4½ Hudson Valley (Rays) 32 25 .561 5 Brooklyn (Mets) 15 42 .263 22 Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB West Virginia (Pirates) 34 24 .586 — Mahoning Valley (Indians) 31 25 .554 2 State College (Cardinals) 30 28 .517 4 Williamsport (Phillies) 26 29 .473 6½ Batavia (Marlins) 23 33 .411 10 Auburn (Nationals) 23 33 .411 10 Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Vermont (Athletics) 32 26 .552 — Tri-City (Astros) 29 27 .518 2 Lowell (Red Sox) 26 30 .464 5 Connecticut (Tigers) 25 29 .463 5

___

Sunday’s Games

Batavia 6, Williamsport 5

Auburn 5, State College 3

Lowell 3, Staten Island 1

Batavia 4, Williamsport 3

West Virginia 4, Mahoning Valley 0

Tri-City 13, Brooklyn 10

Vermont 6, Connecticut 5, 13 innings

Hudson Valley 7, Aberdeen 0

Monday’s Games

Brooklyn at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

State College at Auburn, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Tri-City at Connecticut, 6:05 p.m.

Vermont at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Batavia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.