BC-BBM–New York-Penn League Glance
|New York-Penn League
|By The Associated Press
|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|37
|20
|.649
|—
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|33
|25
|.569
|4½
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|32
|25
|.561
|5
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|15
|42
|.263
|22
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|34
|24
|.586
|—
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|31
|25
|.554
|2
|State College (Cardinals)
|30
|28
|.517
|4
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|26
|29
|.473
|6½
|Batavia (Marlins)
|23
|33
|.411
|10
|Auburn (Nationals)
|23
|33
|.411
|10
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Vermont (Athletics)
|32
|26
|.552
|—
|Tri-City (Astros)
|29
|27
|.518
|2
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|26
|30
|.464
|5
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|25
|29
|.463
|5
___
Batavia 6, Williamsport 5
Auburn 5, State College 3
Lowell 3, Staten Island 1
Batavia 4, Williamsport 3
West Virginia 4, Mahoning Valley 0
Tri-City 13, Brooklyn 10
Vermont 6, Connecticut 5, 13 innings
Hudson Valley 7, Aberdeen 0
Brooklyn at Tri-City, 7 p.m.
Lowell at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
Williamsport at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.
Connecticut at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
State College at Auburn, 7:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Connecticut, 6:05 p.m.
Vermont at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Batavia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Auburn at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.
Staten Island at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.
West Virginia at State College, 7:05 p.m.
