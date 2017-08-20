BC-BBM–New York-Penn League Glance

501.5
By The Associated Press August 20, 2017 9:02 pm 08/20/2017 09:02pm
New York-Penn League
By The Associated Press
At A Glance
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Staten Island (Yankees) 37 20 .649
Aberdeen (Orioles) 33 25 .569
Hudson Valley (Rays) 32 25 .561 5
Brooklyn (Mets) 15 42 .263 22
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
West Virginia (Pirates) 34 24 .586
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 31 25 .554 2
State College (Cardinals) 30 28 .517 4
Williamsport (Phillies) 26 29 .473
Batavia (Marlins) 23 33 .411 10
Auburn (Nationals) 23 33 .411 10
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Vermont (Athletics) 31 26 .544
Tri-City (Astros) 29 27 .518
Connecticut (Tigers) 25 28 .472 4
Lowell (Red Sox) 26 30 .464

___

Sunday’s Games

Batavia 6, Williamsport 5

Auburn 5, State College 3

Lowell 3, Staten Island 1

Batavia 4, Williamsport 3

West Virginia 4, Mahoning Valley 0

Tri-City 13, Brooklyn 10

Connecticut at Vermont, 5:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley 7, Aberdeen 0

Monday’s Games

Brooklyn at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

State College at Auburn, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Tri-City at Connecticut, 6:05 p.m.

Vermont at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Batavia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at State College, 7:05 p.m.

