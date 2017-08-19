BC-BBM–New York-Penn League Glance

New York-Penn League By The Associated Press At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Staten Island (Yankees) 36 19 .655 — Aberdeen (Orioles) 33 23 .589 3½ Hudson Valley (Rays) 30 25 .545 6 Brooklyn (Mets) 15 40 .273 21 Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB West Virginia (Pirates) 33 23 .589 — Mahoning Valley (Indians) 30 24 .556 2 State College (Cardinals) 30 26 .536 3 Williamsport (Phillies) 26 27 .491 5½ Batavia (Marlins) 21 33 .389 11 Auburn (Nationals) 21 33 .389 11 Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Vermont (Athletics) 31 25 .554 — Tri-City (Astros) 27 27 .500 3 Lowell (Red Sox) 25 29 .463 5 Connecticut (Tigers) 24 28 .462 5

Saturday’s Games

Williamsport at Batavia, ppd.

Batavia 11, Williamsport 1

Connecticut at Vermont, 6:05 p.m.

Auburn 7, State College 5

Brooklyn at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Williamsport at Batavia, 1:05 p.m.

State College at Auburn, 2:05 p.m.

Lowell at Staten Island, 4 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at West Virginia, 4:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Tri-City, 5 p.m.

Connecticut at Vermont, 5:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Brooklyn at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

State College at Auburn, 7:05 p.m.

