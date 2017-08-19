BC-BBM–New York-Penn League Glance

501.5
August 19, 2017
New York-Penn League
By The Associated Press
At A Glance
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Staten Island (Yankees) 36 19 .655
Aberdeen (Orioles) 33 23 .589
Hudson Valley (Rays) 30 25 .545 6
Brooklyn (Mets) 15 40 .273 21
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
West Virginia (Pirates) 33 23 .589
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 30 24 .556 2
State College (Cardinals) 30 26 .536 3
Williamsport (Phillies) 26 26 .500 5
Auburn (Nationals) 21 33 .389 11
Batavia (Marlins) 20 33 .377 11½
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Vermont (Athletics) 31 25 .554
Tri-City (Astros) 27 27 .500 3
Lowell (Red Sox) 25 29 .463 5
Connecticut (Tigers) 24 28 .462 5

___

Saturday’s Games

Williamsport at Batavia, TBD

Williamsport at Batavia, 5:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Vermont, 6:05 p.m.

State College at Auburn, 6:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Williamsport at Batavia, 1:05 p.m.

State College at Auburn, 2:05 p.m.

Lowell at Staten Island, 4 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at West Virginia, 4:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Tri-City, 5 p.m.

Connecticut at Vermont, 5:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Brooklyn at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

State College at Auburn, 7:05 p.m.

