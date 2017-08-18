BC-BBM–New York-Penn League Glance
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|36
|19
|.655
|—
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|32
|23
|.582
|4
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|30
|25
|.545
|6
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|15
|39
|.278
|20½
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|33
|22
|.600
|—
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|30
|24
|.556
|2½
|State College (Cardinals)
|29
|26
|.527
|4
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|26
|26
|.500
|5½
|Auburn (Nationals)
|21
|33
|.389
|11½
|Batavia (Marlins)
|20
|33
|.377
|12
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Vermont (Athletics)
|31
|25
|.554
|—
|Tri-City (Astros)
|27
|27
|.500
|3
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|25
|29
|.463
|5
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|24
|28
|.462
|5
Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 6:40 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Tri-City, ppd.
Connecticut at Staten Island, ppd.
Mahoning Valley 8, Batavia 2
State College at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
Vermont 3, Lowell 1
Auburn 11, Williamsport 3
Williamsport at Batavia, TBD
Williamsport at Batavia, 5:05 p.m.
Connecticut at Vermont, 6:05 p.m.
State College at Auburn, 6:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Tri-City, 7 p.m.
Lowell at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
Williamsport at Batavia, 1:05 p.m.
State College at Auburn, 2:05 p.m.
Lowell at Staten Island, 4 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at West Virginia, 4:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Tri-City, 5 p.m.
Connecticut at Vermont, 5:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 5:05 p.m.
