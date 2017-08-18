BC-BBM–New York-Penn League Glance

New York-Penn League By The Associated Press At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Staten Island (Yankees) 36 19 .655 — Aberdeen (Orioles) 32 23 .582 4 Hudson Valley (Rays) 30 25 .545 6 Brooklyn (Mets) 15 39 .278 20½ Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB West Virginia (Pirates) 33 22 .600 — Mahoning Valley (Indians) 30 24 .556 2½ State College (Cardinals) 29 26 .527 4 Williamsport (Phillies) 26 26 .500 5½ Auburn (Nationals) 21 33 .389 11½ Batavia (Marlins) 20 33 .377 12 Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Vermont (Athletics) 31 25 .554 — Tri-City (Astros) 27 27 .500 3 Lowell (Red Sox) 25 29 .463 5 Connecticut (Tigers) 24 28 .462 5

___

Friday’s Games

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 6:40 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Tri-City, ppd.

Connecticut at Staten Island, ppd.

Mahoning Valley 8, Batavia 2

State College at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Vermont 3, Lowell 1

Auburn 11, Williamsport 3

Saturday’s Games

Williamsport at Batavia, TBD

Williamsport at Batavia, 5:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Vermont, 6:05 p.m.

State College at Auburn, 6:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Williamsport at Batavia, 1:05 p.m.

State College at Auburn, 2:05 p.m.

Lowell at Staten Island, 4 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at West Virginia, 4:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Tri-City, 5 p.m.

Connecticut at Vermont, 5:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 5:05 p.m.

